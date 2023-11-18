Alan Wake II is cool, but it doesn’t need guns

alan wake ii It is a wonderful game. It tells a twisted, serpentine tale of paranormal murder, shifting realities and demonic possession, with two thoughtful investigators at its core. The developers at Remedy Entertainment are the masters of mood and alan wake ii It’s their latest showpiece, highlighting the studio’s eye for psychedelic terror and intricate mysteries. The game is filled with monsters, ghosts, cults, old gods, rock opera, and mind-bending perspective swaps. And to top it all off, its character models and set pieces are absolutely gorgeous. Although it only came out in late October, it’s no surprise alan wake ii It has been nominated in several categories at the Game Awards, including Game of the Year.

There’s a lot more going on than just gathering clues alan wake ii, The game regularly blends full-motion video with CGI in a way that doesn’t feel silly or contrived; Set in a universe of broken realities, the visual styles flow into each other like alternate timelines fighting for dominance, fitting both the narrative and mechanical storytelling on display.

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment)

It features two playable characters, Saga Anderson and Alan Wake, and each of them are able to escape inside their own minds to solve ongoing mysteries. A fanatical FBI agent, Saga has a mind place where she can connect pieces of evidence with red thread on a large, wood-paneled wall, and she uses her intuition to talk to her subconscious self and uncover secrets. You can also create profiles of people of interest to do so. Their secrets. Alan, a writer who has been lost in purgatory for 13 years, has a writer’s room with a plot board in which he literally alters reality as he adds new ideas. Players are able to switch between Saga and Alan throughout the game, as they attempt to solve the same case from opposite sides of the underworld.

Both of their environments have been infiltrated by the Shadow People, who are this universe’s standard enemies. Black silhouettes, glowing around the edges and whispering the name of Alan Wake, are affected by the light – many of them vanish under the beam of the flashlight, but some of them turn into physical enemies and immediately attack. Do this, requiring multiple bullets or a strong explosion to take them out. Saga and Alan may find temporary solace under lampposts and other well-lit areas, but these become vulnerable in the heat of battle.

Which brings us to my point. alan wake ii, a game I enjoyed very much and highly recommend. Because I can still hear furious typing from people who would rather not read negative words about their favorite thing – please remember, it is possible to enjoy something and also discuss what it could have done better. in the matter of alan wake iiThis means removing guns.

There’s a delicious undercurrent of tension flowing beneath alan wake ii, driven by dark corridors, terrifying rituals and a creeping wave of personal loss. This sense of unease continues throughout the story and culminates in scary words jumping across the screen as the characters’ situations become more desperate. the heart of the mystery alan wake iiTerror of. Unfortunately, the slow-burn narrative tension is regularly interrupted by gunfire, giving way to a different, harsher kind of anxiety that feels out of place in this survival horror experience.

Over and over again, I was exploring a new area, mentally piecing together clues as the story unfolded, when suddenly – it was time for the shootout. The tone will immediately change from dark, curious terror to Pew pew pew, my train of thought was replaced with standard action-game things like landing headshots and dodging. After the scuffle, it would take me a long time to find my rhythm again, to remind myself what I was looking for, what was at stake, what reality I was in. Tension and panic will begin to build again, and then – another shootout.

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment)

There’s nothing wrong with fighting alan wake ii, but it’s not revolutionary and it doesn’t complete the game’s story. This is an unnecessary hindrance. alan wake ii Intensive detective work, awesome setpieces, extraordinary drama, reality-altering mechanics, secrets exposed with light, there are two versions of one sherlock-Style mind palace, mini puzzles, grand mysteries, deadly monsters and plenty of gunless action.

Light is the Shadow People’s weakness, and both Saga and Alan carry flashlights for most of the game. Turning on the high beam stuns shadow enemies and sometimes exposes weak points in their chest. Light hurts ghosts, but does not kill them. You need bullets to kill ghosts. I find the concept quite silly, but there are scenes where ghosts I have guns, which is ridiculous. Plus, some shady guys are true bullet sponges, eating eight to twelve shots before going down. This is generally useless, but it’s especially serious in a horror game, because it replaces feelings of fear with frustration and bullet math. Shooting a ghost eight times instead of one doesn’t make the encounter any scarier.

With light as a weapon, alan wake ii No need for guns. Activating the high beams already uses precious battery power, and both Saga and Alan have to find batteries hidden in their environment, while surviving the resource-management scare. There are scenes where the flashlight and weapon combination works really well – in the main, the flashlight and flare gun provide a rapid one-two punch for standard enemies, preserving the awkwardness of the attack while maintaining the choppy combat feel. Offering moments that don’t disrupt the overall vibe. , Here the gun is secondary, while the light does most of the work. In terms of game logic, this makes far more sense than the ghosts-and-guns approach.

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment)

the remedy is calling alan wake ii The studio’s “first foray into the survival horror genre”, which makes its reliance on guns even more confusing. regardless of whether alan wake ii It’s more of an action horror or survival horror game, what concerns me most is how it works horror, In this regard, the gunshot itself comes in the way.

I turned on the story mode about two-thirds of my playing time, and I didn’t feel cheated of any tension or terror; The enemies were still scary, and the game’s puzzles remained challenging. The solution does even weird things really well, and alan wake ii Bizarre, haunting, and deeply soapy x files Or twin Peaks, by the touch of Being alive And resident Evil 4, I just wonder what game we would have gotten if the developers hadn’t designed around basic third-person shooter tropes (feel free to save them). ControlSolution – Guns matter in that game).

You know how every big-Studio action movie these days feels like a revised version of iron Man, The Marvel Cinematic Universe set the modern standard for big-budget action films, and it seems many other films are now following its tongue-in-cheek tone, the epic scale of each battle, its predictable narrative flow and climax, green Tries to copy. -screen action scenes, its cliffhangers and post-credits scenes. A similar phenomenon is happening with big-budget mainstream games, where it seems like developers are attempting to emulate, and it involves, shooting guns with hordes of enemies absorbing bullets.

it feels like alan wake ii This fell victim to unnecessary hindrances, which had negative consequences for the game’s storytelling feel and terror. I get it – guns, ammo, and inventory management is a familiar, accepted mechanic in video games overall, which makes firearms combat an easy element to incorporate into mainstream titles. I just don’t think alan wake ii It was needed to be successful.

