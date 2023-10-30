Alan Wake 2 Performance Optimization Guide: Best Settings for Optimal Performance

Alan Wake 2 is arguably one of the most influential games of all time, both in terms of its gameplay, narrative innovations, and raw graphical prowess. Remedy Entertainment has always been on the cutting edge of technology when it comes to the visual presentation of its games, and Alan Wake 2 is no exception to this rule.

Remedy Entertainment’s proprietary in-house engine – Northlight, is the most graphically efficient, rivaling Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.1 as well as CD Projekt Red’s RED Engine. The Northlight engine has many modern graphical features, from real-time ray tracing to advanced global illumination.

However, all that graphical horsepower is very demanding in terms of resources, especially on mid-range PC hardware. Luckily, Remedy’s latest title is packed with plenty of options for squeezing out every ounce of performance without compromising visual clarity or fidelity.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on properly optimizing Alan Wake 2’s graphics settings on your PC to get the best performance.

PC Optimization Guide for Alan Wake 2

Built on the Northlight Engine, Alan Wake 2, like Remedy’s previous title, Control, makes heavy use of volumetric and other post-processing effects to enhance its visuals. As well as volumetric, the game also uses an advanced lighting model, complete with support for ray and path tracing.

First of all, before attempting to run Alan Wake 2 on your PC, make sure that your system configuration meets the minimum and recommended system requirements as stated by Remedy:

Minimum – Low graphics preset, 1080p/30FPS:

gpu :GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 6600

:GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 6600 VRAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB DLSS/FSR2 : quality

: quality CPU : Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent

: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent to hit : 16 GB

: 16 GB os : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit storage:90GB SSD

Recommended – Medium graphics preset, 1440p/30fps:

gpu :GeForce RTX 3060/Radeon RX 6600 XT

:GeForce RTX 3060/Radeon RX 6600 XT VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB DLSS/FSR2 : balanced

: balanced CPU : Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent to hit : 16 GB

: 16 GB os : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit storage:90GB SSD

Recommended – Medium preset, 1080p/60fps:

gpu :GeForce RT 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT

:GeForce RT 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Display

: Display CPU : Rozen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Rozen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent to hit : 16 GB

: 16 GB os : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit storage:90GB SSD

Ultra – High preset, 2160p/60FPS

gpu :GeForce RTX 4070/Radeon RX 7800 XT

:GeForce RTX 4070/Radeon RX 7800 XT VRAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Display

: Display CPU : Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent to hit : 16 GB

: 16 GB os : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit storage:90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 also requires a GPU with support for mesh shaders, which eases the texture rendering load on the GPU and CPU, freeing up resources for better performance. However, you can run the game without mesh shaders, albeit with a huge performance penalty.

Although the system requirements might suggest that Remedy’s latest survival-horror title isn’t well-optimized for PC, that couldn’t be further from the truth. You can actually run the game on a system far below the minimum requirements stated by the developer, compromising graphical fidelity.

Luckily, if you conform to the minimum requirements, you can actually run the game with fairly decent frame rates without making too many graphical compromises. We tested the game on a system with a Ryzen 5 5600, RX 6600, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a gen3 NVMe drive using the following settings:

Display

Display System: full screen

full screen display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Submit resolution: Original (you can also use FSR2 quality for a few extra frames)

Original (you can also use FSR2 quality for a few extra frames) Resolution Upscaling: Close

Close VSync: Close

Close Brightness calibration: as per choice

Effect

Slow motion: On/As per preference

On/As per preference film grain: On/As per preference

quality

Quality preset: custom

custom Quality after processing: Less

Less Texture Resolution: Medium (for 8GB VRAM GPU), High (for 10+GB VRAM GPU)

Medium (for 8GB VRAM GPU), High (for 10+GB VRAM GPU) texture filtering: High

High Volumetric Lighting: Less

Less Volumetric spotlight quality: Less

Less Global illumination quality: Less

Less Shadow Resolution: medium

medium Shadow Filtering: Less

Less Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO): But

But Global Reflection: Less

Less Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Less

Less Fog quality: Less

Less Terrain Quality: medium

medium Remote Object Description (LOD): Less

Less Density of scattered object: High (for CPUs with six or more threads)

ray tracing

Ray Tracing presets: Close

Close Direct Light: Close

While most of the settings we chose were on the Low preset, the game scales quite well with each of its graphical options. Even on the Low preset, the Alan Wake 2 looks quite good, the only compromise is the volumetric density, which is reduced on both the Low and Medium presets to help improve performance.

