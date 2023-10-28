‘Alan Wake 2’ complicates an already wild GOTY competition

alan wake 2 treatment

I’ve been trying to take a fair guess at the list of GOTY nominees and potential winners for quite some time now as we head toward the end of the year, but every time I turn around there’s some new contestant popping up. goes.

This week, it is Alan Wake 2, which has been released and has received 89 points on Metacritic, which is lower than 90, but if you are watching on PC it is 92 points where its scenes are maximized to their perfection. can be done.

A week ago, I wrote a list featuring the top potential GOTY nominees solely by MetaScore, which included:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 96

Baldur’s Gate 3 – 96

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 93

Resident Evil 4-93

Street Fighter 6 – 92

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 92

That’s six, the number that gets us to the GOTY nominees list at The Game Awards. But this obviously leaves one Ton Among the high quality games this year, there are Final Fantasy XVI, Sea of ​​Stars, Dave the Diver, Diablo 4, Hi-Fi Rush, Armored Core 6, Lies of the P, Remnant 2, Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, the list is seemingly endless.

However, even if Alan Wake 2 isn’t in the 90+ range, as are many games this year, my guess is that it secures a spot after this release. The voters at The Game Awards are journalists and industry devs and leaders, and I’ve seen dozens of them rave about Alan Wake 2 as a masterpiece.

I think Resident Evil 4 is out of the running for a remake. Street Fighter 6 for the anti-fighting game bias (but it would obviously win in that category). And even this year, I’m not sure there’s room for a traditional indie pick like Sea of ​​Stars or Dave the Diver. I can see Final Fantasy VI or Armored 6 getting there. I would have said Starfield two months ago, but not now. Hogwarts Legacy will most likely be the best-selling game of the year besides Call of Duty, but this group will not nominate it.

But Alan Wake 2? From what I’ve seen? Absolutely, and it could hinder a win for Best Performance or Best Director. I still think Baldur’s Gate 3 is absolutely the game to beat for GOTY, and it’s hard for me to see anything, even Zelda, even Alan Wake, surpassing it. Happened. But who knows?

I’m about to jump in myself to see what all the fuss is about, but yes, it’s clear that Remedy has something special after a 13-year break.

