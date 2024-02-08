Alan R. Shaw, Wall Street financier, former West Islip resident, 85

Alan R., former Wall Street market technician, professor at the New York Institute of Finance, and commodore of the Anqua Yacht Club in Amityville. Shaw died on January 23, 2024. He was 85 years old.

Born in Brooklyn on July 7, 1938, to Vera and Jack Shaw, he attended Baldwin High School and at the age of 13 became the youngest Eagle Scout in Nassau County history.

His son, Todd, said it foreshadows a lifetime of leadership, determination and commitment to excellence.

In 1959 he married Joan Lofstrand. The couple had three sons and lived in Amityville for 25 years. He later moved to West Islip where he spent another 20 years before moving to Shelter Island.

His son described him as a “lovely, family man” who enjoyed cooking, gardening and sailing.

Shaw was also commodore of the Anqua Yacht Club in Amityville, where his passion for sailing and leadership came together.

His son said, “His kindness, generosity and sense of humor created a warm and welcoming atmosphere for those fortunate enough to know him personally.” He said that his father was a hard worker and an inspiration.

His career in finance began in 1958 and lasted for 46 years. He began working as a fundamental securities analyst and then managing director and head of technical research at Harris Upham & Co. before its merger with Smith Barney Harris Upham. His son said that he contributed significantly to the growth and success of both firms, and it was at Smith Barney Harris Upham where his father coined the term “the trend is your friend”.

With analytical skills and keen insight into market trends, Shaw earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues and peers, his son said.

His son said, “He was respected all over the world for what he did.” “And he was somewhat of a pioneer in the field of technical analysis.”

Shaw was also a professor at the New York Institute of Finance for 30 years, former president of the Chartered Market Technicians Association (CMT), and an affiliate member and supervisory analyst of the New York Stock Exchange. He was also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and the founder and first president of the New York Society of Junior Security Analysts, in addition to being a co-founder of the CMT Association. Because of his involvement and achievements in the field, he received an honorary doctorate from Susquehanna University.

His son said his father was also always ready to share his knowledge and guide others in their professional journeys.

His son said, “His profession meant a lot to him, his work on Wall Street and his education were very near and dear to his heart.”

Alan Shaw was predeceased by his parents, Vera and Jack Shaw and his wife Joan Shaw.

He is survived by three sons: Stephen and his partner, Anjan, of Queens, Todd and his wife, Kristen, of Babylon, and Bradley of Patchogue. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Gaskell, and her husband, Lee, of Estero, Florida, and his grandsons Blake, Patrick, William and Brady.

He met Frederick J. Lewis in West Islip on February 1 and 2. Rested at Chappe & Sons Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Highway, followed by funeral mass at St. Joseph’s RC Church, Babylon on February 3, 2024. The cremation was private.

Save the Great South Bay, Inc. Donations can be made to PO Box 373, Babylon, NY 11702 or through savethegreatsouthbay.org/donate.

