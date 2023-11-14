Insights into investment turnarounds from an experienced value investor

Alain Fournier (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned investor with a background in technology sales and a history at prestigious firms like Appaloosa Management LP, has made significant changes to his portfolio in Q3 2023. Fournier, who converted his firm into a family office in 2018, is known for his unique investment strategy that combines growth and value investing with a long/short approach. Their latest 13F filing reveals strategic adjustments, including an increase in some stocks and a complete exit from others.

Investment Profile of Alain Fournier (Trades, Portfolio)

Alain Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) has an investing career spanning more than three decades, beginning with Sanford C. Bernstein in 1988. His stint in technology systems sales at Digital Equipment Corporation honed his analytical skills, which he later applied to the investment management industry. Fournier’s investment philosophy is a tapestry woven from his experiences at Bernstein, Penezza Investments and Appaloosa Management, focusing on a mix of growth and value investing, complemented by hedging, leverage, options trading and short-selling. Despite never taking formal finance or accounting courses, Fournier’s success is a testament to his practical learning and strategic skills.

Alain Fournier adjusts holdings in Alphabet Inc. with notable moves

main term increases

During the third quarter, Fournier increased its stake in two notable companies:

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) gained 509,690 shares, bringing the total to 4,150,000. The move represents a significant 14% increase in share count and a 1.08% impact on the existing portfolio, which has a total value of $24,319,000.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) gained 83,233 shares, resulting in a total of 1,600,000 shares. This adjustment represents a 5.49% increase in the share count with a total value of $7,264,000.

Summary of sold positions

Fournier also decided to completely exit four holdings in the third quarter:

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) sold off completely, with 290,000 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -1.12%.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) also exited completely, with all 56,836 shares sold, although the impact on the portfolio was negligible.

main position cut

Five stocks were cut, with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) being the most notable:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shorted 35,000 shares, which decreased the shares by -8.54% and impacted the portfolio by -1.4%. The stock traded at an average price of $129.36 during the quarter and has seen a return of 1.95% over the past three months and 49.71% year-to-date.

A decrease of 28,000 shares was seen in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), which resulted in a -7.45% decrease in shares and an impact of -1.22% on the portfolio. The stock’s average trading price during the quarter was $134, with a return of 3.02% over the past three months and 69.75% year to date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Alain Fournier (Trades, Portfolio)’s portfolio consisted of 13 stocks. Top holdings include Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 17.73%, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) 15.98%, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) 14.71%, TransDigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) 12.79% Are. , and 8.78% in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH). Investments are primarily concentrated in six industries: communications services, consumer cyclicals, technology, industrials, energy and basic materials, reflecting Fournier’s strategic focus and market approach.

The latest 13F filing from Alain Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) offers a glimpse into the strategic mind of a value investor who has taken to the markets with a unique approach. Their recent moves reflect a continued pursuit of value and growth, as well as a willingness to adapt to changing market conditions. Investors and followers of Fournier’s investing style will be watching closely to see how these adjustments play out in the coming quarters.

This article prepared by GuruFocus is designed to provide general insight and does not constitute financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst estimates using unbiased methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to provide long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis may not include the latest, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus has no position in the stocks mentioned here.

