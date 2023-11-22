Alabama’s housing market remains depressed, but there is hope for improvement

Updated: 8:17 pm CST November 21, 2023

October was a down month for Alabama’s real estate market, but there may be a rebound. The Alabama Association of Realtors released a new report showing that 5,596 homes were sold during October, which is 3,488 sales fewer than a year ago. The average sales price also declined by more than $17,000 during the same period. The AAR believes mortgage rates, housing supply and the decline in average sales prices could be factors contributing to a strong rebound. “The decline in interest rates is a sign of promise for Alabama’s real estate market,” said Jeremy Walker, CEO of Alabama Realtors. “The rate reduction presents new avenues of growth and investment in our state. Alabama’s economy remains strong throughout the state, unemployment is down, labor participation is up, we have an increase in the number of residential listings, and mortgage rates are falling. All of this could lead to increased sales activity during the winter months, despite seasonal trends.” The AAR reported that the average sales price for October 2023 was $206,317. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | youtube

Source: www.wvtm13.com