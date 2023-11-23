1 IN 50 MILLION – Kelsey Hatcher, 32, was born with two uteruses – and now she is pregnant with twins in both. Here’s her remarkable story. Continue reading…

CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer could find hope in a new FDA-approved treatment. Continue reading…

GLOOMY NIGHTS – Winter-related “gloominess” makes nights less restful, a new study finds. Here’s what people are willing to trade for a good night’s sleep. Continue reading…

HITTING THE BRAKES – Learn the warning signs of when it’s time for an older driver to stop driving. Continue reading…

MOTHERHOOD CHALLENGES – Sportscaster Erin Andrews shares her journey through fertility challenges and the supplements that have helped her. Continue reading…

HIDDEN DEMENTIA LINK – Belly fat is linked to brain changes that indicate early signs of dementia. Continue reading…

PREGNANCY PERILS – The March of Dimes reveals this year’s preterm birth grade for the U.S. – get the results. Continue reading…

COFFEE AND COVID – Could drinking one or two cups a day reduce the severity of viral illness? Continue reading…

CALL FOR CHANGE – An Ohio nurse who died by suicide inspires calls for change in the health care system. Continue reading…

