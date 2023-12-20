Al Mada Ventures, a $110 million fund by Africans for Africans techcrunch

Al Maada Holding Group is one of Africa’s largest private investment funds. The Casablanca-headquartered private holding operates in various sectors such as banking, telecommunications, renewable energy and the food industry.

Over the years, Al Mada’s vision has been focused on acquiring majority stakes in some of Morocco’s largest private companies, with a portfolio spanning 27 markets (25 in Africa). As part of its strategy and to remain relevant, the firm needs to think about how to help these businesses grow with their impact and drive innovation within their portfolio, gaining market share in different sectors. In which it works, and how to stay at the forefront of disruptive technologies emerging in the near future.

With these strategic questions addressed, Al Mada has patiently witnessed the remarkable growth of the venture capital asset class in recent years. For perspective, in 2016, funding into African startups was $366 million; In 2022, this number is expected to reach $5-6 billion in equity and debt deals.

When examining funding distribution, three themes have remained constant. While early-stage investments, usually made by small local investors, lead in terms of volume and late-stage investments from foreign investors grab the headlines in terms of value, Series A and B rounds lack capital. , where Africa-focused funds, usually supported by development financial institutions (DFIs), are generally prominent.

entering venture capital

Last March, Al Mada aligned these observations with his objectives, launching a venture capital firm spin-out, Al Mada Ventures (AMV). With a capital pool of $110 million (about 1.1 billion dirhams), Al Mada’s overarching plan was to establish an Africa-focused firm to address the gap in development-stage investments. However, rather than relying on capital from DFIs and foreign institutional investors, it is using capital sourced exclusively from Africa.

In addition to Anchor, the limited partners in the Evergreen Fund include top-tier corporate and institutional investors based on the continent, managing director Omar Lalez told TechCrunch in an interview. Before Lalez was selected to lead the Moroccan venture arm, he co-founded Cathay AfricanInvest Innovation Fund (CAIF), through a partnership between private equity firm AfricanInvest Group and European-based VC firm Cathay Innovation Formed was a $100 million pan-African VC fund. , Other executives on the team include Yassine Soule (Investments), Narjis Belmahi (CFO/COO), and Rida Chahoud (Value Creation).

There are only a few evergreen venture capital funds in Africa, and according to Lalez, AMV chose this approach to address some of the problems in the continent’s venture landscape. According to him, this includes the lack of patient capital to mitigate some of the cycles the tech ecosystem goes through from a macro perspective, which often does not relate to the fundamental reality that African startups, corporates and innovators normally face on the ground. are doing.

Africa is not the only region that has seen venture capital funding decline by more than 50% compared to last year. But to Lalez’s point, unlike other emerging markets in Latin America, India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Africa is at the mercy of foreign capital to grow its tech ecosystem (which funded its startups last year). 77% of investors were located outside the continent.

The matter is complicated by the reluctance of many local private and public corporations, pension funds, multinationals and investment firms to allocate a portion of their cash and balance sheets and invest in the venture capital asset class. Al Mada, through its venture arm, hopes to change the narrative. If it succeeds in supporting winners that deliver high returns and create local and global impact, other legacy institutions may follow suit. Orange Ventures Africa and Helios Digital Ventures are some examples of corporations and private equity firms setting up venture branches.

The Investment Thesis of an Evergreen Fund

As a recipient of corporate venture capital, AMV intends to tackle the communication and feedback gap between corporates and startups. Typically, when these parties look at problems in different markets, it is often from different perspectives, and they do not always agree on how to deal with them. AMV seeks to bridge that gap by combining its startup with some of Al Mada’s subsidiaries, fostering collaboration within both portfolios.

“If you take the easy-to-use tools of a startup on a B2B basis and you marry that with people with the underwriting capability of a large insurance provider, now, you can make some magic happen because insurance penetration in sub-Saharan Africa today The rate is less than 3% which is incredibly low,” Lalez said, explaining how an insurtech could partner with a corporate working in the health insurance sector. “And at a time when digitalization is increasing. There has been and growing awareness of the need for financial inclusion, I think it is clear to us, at least, that there are some games where we combine the dry powder and firepower of corporates with startups’ innovation. And the ability to unite a larger group of people and small enterprises – then creating much greater value for our shareholders and our ecosystem.

Susu, a French and Ivorian-based startup that provides inbound services targeting diabetes and hypertension patients in Francophone Africa, is one of AMV’s portfolio companies. The VC firm recently co-led a $4.9 million seed round in the four-year-old startup. AMV has also backed a Moroccan health tech startup, a Netherlands-based operator of a hotel booking platform with customers in Africa and is in talks to invest in Egyptian fintech.

Lalez notes that while the Casablanca-based firm maintains a sector-agnostic approach, there is a deliberate positioning to capitalize on the areas of expertise held by Al Mada and other limited partners (LPs). These sectors include financial services, healthcare, logistics, renewable energy, mining, distribution, retail, education and telecommunications. For AMV, the innovation it supports should align and complement these legacy sectors, thereby building bridges in terms of both product and geographic reach.

“We are very strong in North Africa, Francophone-speaking West Africa and Central Africa and want to leverage our networks in those regions. We want to help startup founders scale their products and services in regions where we strongly understand the local environment across a variety of topics, from regulatory frameworks and go-to-market strategies to entity economics and benchmarking,” said Lalez. he said. “Then, we will also build relationships with other regions where we don’t necessarily have a presence but we want to have a presence in markets like East Africa and Southern Africa or even Anglophone West Africa.”

Growth-stage investors but opportunistic seeds

Notably, this strategy extends beyond African startups to include foreign companies operating on the continent, either before or after receiving a check from a year-old firm (case in point: the Netherlands-based hospitality startup above). However, something to note is that AMV has three startups in its portfolio in the Seed and Series A stage. This is a notable change from the fund’s initial approach to addressing the gap in growth-stage funding, where the likes of TLCom Capital, Partek Africa, Norskne22, Algebra Ventures and CAIF ply their trade.

According to Lalez, why this is so is because AMV observed a relatively low quality of Series A and B startups in the market after fundraising. He attributes this to several factors, one of which is that many startups took advantage of the abundant funding environment, especially between 2020 and 2021, and as a result, managed to secure a significant runway of 18 to 24 months. Are. As a result, primed startups do not feel an urgent need for additional funding in the market in 2023.

“While we were fully aware that we were closing the fund, we decided that we would try to capture our Series A and Series B deal flow by taking an earlier approach,” he said. “Now we want to invest in some of the most mature seed startups that we can identify in the market and be a little proactive about doubling down on the ones that we think will be able to go to the markets and raise a Series A round And that’s what we’ve done.”

AMV intends to build a portfolio of approximately 20 companies, with tickets ranging from $500,000 to $1 million for each seed opportunity and $2-6 million for Series A and Series B opportunities, plus follow-on There will be capacity to deploy up to $8-10 million. On investing in its winners.

Unlike its private equity industry, venture capital in Morocco remains a relatively niche subset of private capital, especially compared to Egypt. However, recent years have seen a modest increase in venture capital deal activity in Morocco. In 2022, more than $126 million was invested in startups in the country, showing an upward trajectory from $29 million in 2021. A number of funds have emerged locally, including Outliers Ventures and UM6P Ventures, and the launch of AMV is a notable indicator that Morocco’s venture capital ecosystem is growing and maturing.

“Beyond the fact that we strive to deploy the largest African capital to African entrepreneurs and international entrepreneurs willing to spend time and effort on the African continent, we hope that local and international corporates will invest their time and some of their resources Will join the party to invest back in young entrepreneurs to address the major fundamental deficiencies in our societies in Africa because the future is so bright, our population is resilient, and very hungry for success.

Source: techcrunch.com