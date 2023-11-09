AkzoNobel celebrates 'Happy Diwali' with 1500 Rainbow Women from rural India

newswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India]November 9: As India celebrates Diwali, Akzo Nobel India, maker of Dulux Paints, is celebrating its Rainbow Women who are building an empowered and diverse future in rural India.

In 2021, AkzoNobel India launched Project Indradhanush with one objective – to enable women to drive micro-entrepreneurship and socio-economic development in rural India. The social initiative that started from one village in Assam has now expanded to benefit women in 500 villages across six states: Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Elaborating on the inspiring impact of this initiative, Rajeev Rajagopal, Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India, said, “On the joyous occasion of Diwali, we are proud of the role Project Indradhanush will play in illuminating a more sustainable future in rural India. Is fulfilling. By providing women with essential paint information, resources and business skills such as decorative paint application and entrepreneurship training, Project Rainbow is opening a colorful rainbow of hope, empowerment, financial freedom at the grassroots level.

So far, Project Indradhanush has raised awareness among 34,000 rural women about new livelihood opportunities available in the paint business. More than 1,500 rural women are now challenging gender norms as professionally trained rainbow painters. For many like Sonti Deka, 35, whose husband is a daily wage labourer, every stroke of paint has a deeper meaning. It’s adding to her savings so she can support her daughter’s college education next year.

Project Indradhanush has also created over 300 women paint entrepreneurs for the first time across 500 villages in India! Many of the Rainbow Paint-entrepreneurs, who were earlier either housewives or managed existing small shops including grocery, stationery, etc., are now turning to the paint industry in the hinterland, while also adding financial flexibility to their families. Are.

Take the case of 24-year-old Pallavi Bera from Kulberia village in East Midnapore district of West Bengal. After undergoing intensive Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) training, Pallabi started his own paint shop with the support of AkzoNobel. His paint shop has rapidly gained popularity in his village and surrounding areas and has already turned around the financial condition of his family.

The last link of this self-sustaining 100% women driven ecosystem are Indradhanush dealerships – the bridge between Indradhanush women painters and small store owners.

In Singimari village of Darrang district of Assam, Azima Begum’s journey from a housewife to a successful entrepreneur is heart-touching. After taking care of his family for two decades, Ajima decided to become a paint entrepreneur at the age of 42. As her daughter Mariam says, Azima now has a new sense of pride and confidence that she can achieve whatever she sets her mind to. Four entrepreneurs from women self-help groups in Tamil Nadu are also grabbing this opportunity with both hands. Formerly blue-collar construction workers in their village, they are now building an exciting new future in the paint industry.

We supply sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – ​​are increasingly relying on. Our world-class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the world. We are active in more than 150 countries and are focused on becoming a global industry leader. This is what you would expect from a leading paint company that is committed to science-based goals and taking real action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Akzo Nobel India has been present in India for 69 years. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With an employee strength of approximately 1,500, AkzoNobel India has five manufacturing sites, two RD&I centres, regional offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have state-of-the-art environmental management systems. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE&S) has been one of the best in class globally, with due regard to the safety of people and the environment.

