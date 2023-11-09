Zinnov Zone Ratings recognizes Akodis’ capabilities across multiple categories, including ER&D services, digital engineering services, data and AI engineering services, automotive, aerospace and electrification.

ZURICH, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ — Akkodis, a global digital engineering company and the technology business of Adecco Group, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a leader in the 2023 Zinnov Zone for ER&D and Digital Engineering. Is rated in. Services Rating. Leading global management consulting firm Zinnov conducted a 360-degree assessment of nearly 60 of the top service providers as part of its annual ratings, assessing the skills and scalability of these companies across the ER&D value chain.

Zinnov Zone 2023, Leadership Zone, ER&D and Digital Engineering Services

These ratings are considered the gold standard in the global ER&D and digital engineering market enabling business leaders from all sectors to identify strong partners for faster and more efficient deployment of ER&D led services initiatives around the world . They provide a comprehensive view of the global ER&D sector and the assessment is further broken down into categories to provide a vertical, horizontal and geography lens-based view.

In the Zinnov Zone for ER&D and Digital Engineering Services 2023 ratings, Zinnov recognized Akodis as a leader in the overall digital engineering services category, the data and AI engineering services category, as well as for its industry capabilities in aerospace, automotive and electrification. Recognized in. The ratings also recognized Akodis as a leader in the ER&D services category with notable performance in the Europe region.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Zinnov as a global leader in ER&D services.” said Jan Gupta, president of Akkodis. “This rating reflects Akodis’ commitment to enabling organizations around the world to accelerate and advance their digital transformation by leveraging the power of smart industry. Our engineering and technical experts stand shoulder to shoulder with customers and partners “Excited to work on. -Build solutions and services at the speed and scale they need to help them address disruption, drive performance, and stay ahead of the game.”

Siddhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov, commented, “Akkodis’ commitment to innovation and their deep expertise in incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, data analytics and IoT in manufacturing-intensive sectors sets them apart. Their global distribution network, End-to-end solutions in future mobility, and impressive track record in providing large-scale e-mobility services has solidified Akodis’ position as an automotive ER&D leader. Cybersecurity, Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) , and their strategic investments in sustainable technologies position them as well-established top contenders in the leadership sector of the 2023 ER&D and Digital Engineering Zinnov Zone Rating.”

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering company and smart industry leader. We enable clients to drive their digital transformation with consulting, solutions, talent and academy services. Headquartered in Switzerland and part of the Adecco Group, Akcodis is a trusted technology partner for the world’s industries. We co-create and lead solutions that help solve key challenges, from accelerating the clean energy transition and green mobility to improving user and patient centricity. Empowered by a culture of inclusion and diversity, our 50,000 technical experts across 30 countries combine best-in-class technologies and cross-industry knowledge to drive purposeful innovation for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are excited to engineer a better future together. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook Twitter

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group is the world’s leading talent company. Our purpose is to realize the future for all. Through our three global business units in 60 countries – Adecco, Acodis and LHH – we enable sustainable and lifelong employment for individuals, providing digital and engineering solutions to empower smart industry transformation and empower organizations. Empower your workforce to adapt. Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to fostering an inclusive culture, sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

media Contact

Rebecca Bleasdale

Group SVP, Head of Communications, Akodis

M. +41786432613

E. [email protected]

Lisa Bushka

VP, External Communications, Akodis

M. +18604630770

[email protected]

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269550/Zinnov_Zones_2023.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269549/Akkodis_Logo.jpg

logo accodis

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akkodis-positioned-as-global-leader-by-zinnov-for-its-erd-and-digital-engineered-services -301981495.html

Source Akodis

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:

Source