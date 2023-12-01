“Nobody wants to be on the front line,” one expert told Euronews, highlighting the severe impact of the bitter weather on soldiers and civilians.

Winter has already arrived, and it has brought many difficulties to the Ukraine war, affecting the armies of both sides and Ukrainian civilians as well.

“Think nothing of the Ukrainian defenders in the trenches,” tyler kustraThe assistant professor of politics and international relations at the University of Nottingham told Euronews.

More than a million Ukrainian and Russian soldiers are currently fighting in eastern Ukraine, as temperatures drop and winter sets in.

But this is just the beginning of their worries.

Citing images of rats “the size of a Kalashnikov assault rifle” shared on social media by soldiers, Kustra reported that the Russians are “dealing with a serious rodent infestation as rats and mice get into their trenches and seek warmth and food.” Let’s search.

He said, “Given that the Ukrainians are on the other side of the front line, I worry that Putin is not the only bug they have to deal with.”

Various social media posts and reports Recent weeks have reportedly revealed plagues of rodents inside Russian frontlines, indicative of increasingly unsanitary and degrading wartime conditions for soldiers on the battlefield.

AFP recently reported that rats were chewing cables for vital equipment such as heaters and Internet devices in Ukrainian trenches, causing additional problems.

morale drops in winter

Meanwhile, fighting in winter is challenging.

“Lying in trenches when the temperature is minus 10 or 20 can cause hypothermia to soldiers,” marina mironA post-doctoral researcher at the King’s College War Studies Department told Euronews, adding that the lack of foliage means they cannot hide in the open.

“Just surviving on a winter battlefield” requires additional fuel and proper clothing, he added, placing a greater burden on resources on each country’s armed forces.

“That said, both sides know how to work in the winter. This is nothing new,” he said.

Still, inclement weather can affect soldiers mentally, especially when they are away from family and friends.

“Nobody wants to be on the front lines, so morale drops. People want to go somewhere that’s nice and warm instead of going out,” Myron said.

“That’s the problem, you have a human factor in both the psychological and physical limitations of working in the winter.”

Winter’s grip also poses challenges for strategists in Kiev, making it difficult to advance on the battlefield.

“Muddy ground is bad for military progress,” said Kustra, a politics professor, adding that the slippery conditions make it difficult for troops and tanks to move. “Frozen ground works better.”

Along with these natural issues he also cited the comments of Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzny economist The current technical situation means that Ukraine cannot muster large forces for an attack.

“They will be spotted and destroyed by Russian drones.”

Ukraine’s counter-offensive, launched in June, may have been slowed by difficult winter weather, with little success as some had hoped.

However, progress is still possible.

“Even though winter operations are troublesome, they are completely different,” Miron told Euronews.

He pointed to World War II, which saw offensive operations in the winter.

“We may not see the same kind of prompt action [as in the summer in Ukraine], But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any aggressive action,” Miron explained.

It is not clear whether one side will benefit more than the other.

“You can’t say it favors Ukrainians or Russians,” Miron said. “It favors the side that is best prepared for such operations and that has implemented all the things that should be implemented soon.”

“Now is not the time to decide”.

Western countries hurriedly shipped winter clothing last year because freezing temperatures were then one of the most dangerous enemies on both sides of the front line.

“More decisive” factors, such as ammunition shortages or manpower issues, could impair operations on the Ukrainian side, Miron warned.

EU states have committed to supplying one million shells to Kiev by March, although this ambitious objective already appears unattainable,

Winter is also affecting citizens

But it is not only the soldiers who suffer from the cold.

“I am worried about Ukrainian citizens as temperatures drop,” Kustra said.

“Last winter Putin attacked Ukrainian power plants to try to stop the civilian population. He may try again this winter. Disrupting their plans and maintaining heat will be a concern for the Ukrainian military.

Russian attacks during the dark depths of winter damaged Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, plunging the country into prolonged darkness and depriving citizens of lights and heating.

Its targeted campaign resulted in the destruction of approximately 61% of Ukraine’s power generation capacity, and more than 50% of the country’s energy sector. Atlantic CouncilAn American think-tank.

Average temperatures between December and March in Ukraine range from -4.8 °C to 2 °C, with frequent harsh weather conditions such as snowfall.

Dr Jed McGlynn, research fellow in war studies at King’s College London, told Euronews earlier this year that Moscow was deliberately “terrorist bombing“Ukraine.

“The ultimate intention is to break the will of the population so that at some point they capitulate and accept Russia,” he explained in June, claiming that this was “directed” personally by the Russian president.

“Putin believes the West will concede defeat and Ukrainians will be grateful for the end of terror.”

