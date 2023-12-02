AJ Bell (LON:AJB)'s three-year underlying earnings growth is promising, but shareholders are still at risk over that time.

As an investor it is worth trying to ensure that your overall portfolio is better than the market average. But it is almost certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that will have below average market returns. Unfortunately, this has been the case for a long time AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) shareholders, as the share price is down 42% over the past three years, well below the market return of around 14%. And recent buyers are also having a tough time, with the stock falling 36% in the past year. The decline has accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

As AJ Bell has shed UK£110m from its value over the last 7 days, let’s look at whether the long-term decline is driven by the economics of the business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. An imperfect but simple way to consider how market perception of a company has changed is to compare the change in earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Although the share price has been down for three years, AJ Bell actually managed to grow EPS at 19% per year in that time. Looking at the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to business performance over the period (perhaps due to one-time losses or gains). Or the company was overhyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It’s worth taking a look at other metrics, as EPS growth hasn’t matched up with the falling share price.

We note that, over three years, revenues have actually grown at a 15% annual rate, so there doesn’t seem to be any reason to sell the stock. It would probably be worth investigating AJ Bell further; Although we may be missing something in this analysis, there may also be an opportunity.

The graphic below shows how earnings and revenue have changed over time (see the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Still, future earnings will be more important than whether current shareholders make money. it Free The report showing analyst forecasts will help you form a view on AJ Bell

What about dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any stock. Whereas share price returns reflect only the change in share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay generous dividends, the TSR is often much higher than the share price return. We note that the TSR over the last 3 years for AJ Bell was -37%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And no prizes for guessing that dividend payments largely explain the variance!

a different perspective

While the broader market declined about 0.5% over the twelve months, AJ Bell shareholders fared even worse, losing 34% (including dividends). However, it may simply be that the share price was affected by broader market shocks. If there is a good opportunity it may be worth taking a look at the fundamentals. Long-term investors wouldn’t be so upset, since they would have earned 4% every year over five years. If fundamental data continues to indicate long-term sustainable growth, the current selloff could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. For example, we have discovered 1 warning sign for AJ Bell You should know about this before investing here.

AJ Bell isn’t the only stock insiders are buying. For those who like to explore winning investment it Free This list of growing companies with recent insider buying could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

