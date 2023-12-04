AIT India 2023: Entrepreneurs build a bridge between Switzerland and India

04.12.2023 09:25, Rita Longobardi



Academia-Industry Training (AIT) Camp India has selected ten researchers from Swiss universities who have explored the potential of innovation in the Indian market. For some startups, including four from India, this training represents their initial foray into the dynamic Indian landscape. Bengaluru, the heart of India’s southern Karnataka state and center of high-tech industries, hosted their discovery.

To meet the aspirations of Swiss entrepreneurs, the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) has entrusted the implementation of the AIT program to the Leading House of South Asia and Iran at ZHAW. This collaborative initiative is strengthened by the partnership with VentureLab and Swissnex India, Switzerland’s premier trade embassy in India, renowned for its commitment to fostering business networks with the highest professional standards.

Exploring the Indian landscape from day one

The journey began with a detailed orientation on Monday, 27th November, when the startups explored the entire program in collaboration with Swissnex India. The day started with an enriching session by Special Invest, providing useful advice on the complexities of the Indian investment market. This was followed by a session on Intellectual Property (IP) Strategy led by globally recognized patent attorney Ravi Bhola, who has been recognized as the world’s leading patent professionals by IAM Patent 1000 for five consecutive years. Ravi portrayed the nuances of protecting innovation in the Indian scenario.

After lunch, the startups were divided into three groups based on their focus areas: sustainability, robotics and medtech. Each group took an industry-specific tour, visiting key hubs such as Infosys – a global leader in next generation digital services, committed to being an environmentally sustainable organisation, TBI – India’s first corporate hospital-based startup incubator and co-creation space biomedical innovators, and Cynlr – a visual object intelligence platform that enables industrial robotic arms to see and manipulate any object in random unstructured environments. These visits provided an opportunity to closely understand India’s technological landscape and possibilities of cooperation.

“AIT India is a cultural exchange, market discovery and networking hub. For researchers experiencing the lab-to-business transition, it is a challenging journey. Yet, no one captures the value of their work better than researchers. Understands. VentureLab provided business expertise and Swissnex connected us to stakeholders and decision makers in India. I found India to be a special place where simplicity, honesty and depth of emotion are valued in every context of life, including work. This experience changed my life in so many ways,” said Michele Serra, CEO of Obios.

Day 2: Behind the scenes with industry veterans

The second day was dedicated to deepening the understanding of the startups through company visits: Titan – India’s leading lifestyle company that established a leading position in the jewellery, watches and eye care categories, and Remidio – an ophthalmology-certified Medical device company. Startups participated in interactive sessions that looked at a mix of product design and sustainable business models. Connect Ventures facilitates further conversations by connecting entrepreneurs with key industry stakeholders. The day concluded with a networking event, providing a platform for startups to present their solutions to potential investors and partners.

“Many thanks to ZHAW, VentureLab and the Swissnex team for this incredibly well-organized AIT India program. I have gained a lot of interesting insights about my entrepreneurial potential and the promising horizons of international business!” said Donato Rubinetti, CEO of Ionix Innovations.

Exploring Indian Market Dynamics

Wednesday started with a comprehensive session on the Indian market by Mr. Rakesh Mishra, guiding startups through the complexities of the enterprise landscape. The visits to WRI and Social Alpha continued throughout the day, further enriching the business knowledge of the startups and expanding their networks.

The week reached its peak on Thursday, with the Bengaluru Tech Summit, one of Asia’s largest summits, drawing a massive crowd of 50,000 participants and 2,000 companies. Startups seized the opportunity to present their innovations, establishing connections with industry leaders, government representatives and potential partners.

As the week ended with 1:1 meetings and a visit to the Science Gallery, the startups found themselves at a juncture where new connections promised future collaborations. After collecting interesting contacts and hundreds of business cards, a closing party provided a worthy moment of celebration.

Anish Kirtane, CEO of EnviroHelix, said, “AIT provided a highly curated program for rapid market discovery and introduction to potential partners in India. The AIT team really understood the needs specific to my startup and helped me Connected to the most appropriate contacts.”

A call to future explorers

Stay updated with the next AIT and take advantage of the opportunity to expand your horizons.

Know more about the 10 Indian startups and entrepreneurs participating in AIT India 2023

Enerdrap: Commercialization of the world’s first prefabricated geothermal panel technology.



aerospec: Empowering businesses and governments to create a cleaner and healthier world through in-depth air pollution analysis.



RemaREMA’s mission is to provide the world with access to cost-effective and high-quality green hydrogen.



neosense: Tackling a global health concern: Unnecessary antibiotic treatment of 12% of all newborns in low- and middle-income countries due to misdiagnosis of sepsis.



openversum: Providing clean and safe drinking water where it is needed most.



roboa: Entering confined spaces to save the lives of disaster victims, and inspecting industrial plants – reducing downtime and increasing operational safety.



Enviro Helix

Ionix Innovations

implanz: Offering an efficient virtual testing process for new developments of dental implants.



obios





Source: www.venturelab.swiss