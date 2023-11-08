AI’s double-edged sword: the path to responsible use

Rehan Jalil CEO of cybersecurity and data protection infrastructure firm SECURITI and former head of Symantec’s cloud security division.

Generative AI, especially in the form of sophisticated language models, has undoubtedly revolutionized many aspects of our lives. However, its growth has also revealed privacy and governance risks that demand our attention: What really happens when tools like Google’s Vertex or Open AI’s GPT 4 are misused?

With the rapid growth of generic AI tools for the enterprise, leaders are realizing that, unfortunately, generic AI also has a dark side.

While the hype around AI language models is real, organizations need safeguards when it comes to the data fed to those same models. The reality is that everything that goes into the learning process can never be taken back, leaving sensitive and personal information at risk of being exposed forever. Mixing data in these models can also break transparency and regulatory controls.

Generative AI Concerns

The rapid rise of generative AI exemplifies the challenge data leaders face in striking a balance between fostering data-driven innovation and meeting their organizational responsibilities. These technologies provide abundant opportunities to enhance operations in various industries. However, the use and deployment of large language models (LLMs) brings associated risks and concerns that need to be handled carefully.

In fact, as enterprises leverage AI more broadly within their processes and infrastructure, they need to pay closer attention to:

• data leakage: Large datasets containing sensitive information can be used for training models without adequate security measures. Data ranging from private messages to financial records to personally identifiable information (PII) can be shared if security, access controls and protocols are inadequate.

• Data Re-Identification: The ability of generative AI models to recognize correlations, identifiers, and patterns increases the risk of re-identification. Even when some of the data fed to algorithms is masked, they can still link seemingly anonymous data back to individuals.

• One-way flow of information: The unidirectional information flow of generative models can obscure output generation. After training, these models do not reveal how they are answering questions, creating a lack of transparency and making data accountability even more difficult, especially when teams have to address regulatory compliance and are highly regulated. Certain data standards need to be maintained within regions.

• Liabilities in various sectors: The challenges posed by complex architectures and transparency gaps, from intellectual property to legal compliance to data ethics, make it even more difficult to fully trust the output from generic AI, not to mention that a wide range of data How difficult it becomes to follow. Rule.

Security concerns arise in practical applications, highlighting the need for data protection, regular audits, and secure deployment. These difficulties highlight how important it is to prioritize ethical considerations, including fairness, openness, responsibility and compliance. This omnichannel strategy seeks to successfully mitigate potential risks while encouraging ethical and compliant conduct in the creation and application of generative AI technologies.

How to Enable Safe Use of Generative AI

Chief data officers (CDOs), chief information security officers (CISOs) and data management leaders grapple with the task of delivering business benefits while maintaining a good balance between data-hungry teams and data responsibilities.

Their imperative is to balance fast, accurate analytics with comprehensive data integrity protection across all divisions. In light of data landscape obligations and technological advances, the organizational focus should be on methods that enable the safe application of generative AI.

• AI Model Security: This includes continuous risk assessment, careful model discovery, and preventive steps to prevent adversarial attacks and data poisoning. Organizations can improve the security of their generative AI systems and their outputs by implementing these practices.

• Enterprise Data Usage: This includes a comprehensive understanding of the data types being used, enabling risk assessment and privacy considerations. Controlling access rights to this data is also important, as it ensures that only authorized users can interact with and influence AI models. This multi-layered strategy ensures data security and compliance while enabling secure usage.

• Quick protection: This requires taking preventive steps to thwart malicious signals that may cause AI models to generate objectionable or dangerous information. Equally important is proactive identification and mitigation of attempts to extract biased or sensitive information from models. Organizations can ensure that outputs adhere to ethical standards and avoid any misuse or unintended consequences by developing robust mechanisms for rapid creation and scrutiny.

• AI Regulations: Organizations must actively engage with the variety of regulations that govern the use of AI technologies as the regulatory landscape surrounding AI is constantly changing. This includes maintaining laws governing data security, algorithmic transparency, and ethical AI standards. Organizations can foster a safer and more responsible AI ecosystem by adopting these growing regulations and ensuring that their use of generative AI adheres to ethical and legal standards.

Generative AI has sparked excitement across industries, offering to automate tasks and uncover insights from vast datasets like never before. However, with this excitement also comes inevitable risks and responsibilities. The same properties that make generic AI such an innovative tool also make it potentially dangerous if not carefully controlled. The lack of transparency into how generic AI models work raises concerns about trust and ethical implications. To combat this and build much-needed trust, it is important to ensure that people understand how these models make decisions and comply with regulations.

To ensure that innovations do not mean a lack of protection for enterprise data, comprehensive data governance, controls, unwavering transparency, frequent reviews, user education and active user participation are essential. By implementing these strategies, safe deployment of generative AI can be enabled. This approach takes advantage of the transformative potential of generative AI while minimizing risks, protecting privacy, and promoting ongoing research and discussion.

