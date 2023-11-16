November 15—The first phase of the expansion project at Santa Fe Regional Airport has been extended again.

There have been frequent delays due to the need to repair old underground infrastructure, such as power lines, discovered by crews during construction work.

The City Council Finance Committee on Monday unanimously approved a third amendment to the airport expansion with Bradbury Stamm Construction Inc., adding $1.7 million and 150 calendar days to the project.

The additional agreement increases the contract to $23.1 million and puts the planned completion date at the end of January, airport officials said Monday. The project was initially estimated to cost $21.4 million and would be completed in January 2023 and again in March, but was later postponed due to delays.

The long-planned project is expected to eventually include five gates, a baggage claim area, a bar and restaurant and jet bridge, as well as improved parking lots. Officials have said that a third gate will be added in the first phase.

Airport Manager James Harris said additional money for the first phase will come from a $4 million grant from the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s aviation division, which the city received in September.

Councilor Signe Lindell, who removed the item from the committee’s consent agenda, asked what the reason for the additional delay was.

“This is our third amendment, and days are being added to it. Why does this keep happening?” He asked.

Harris said several things needed to be fixed that were not known about when construction first began on the airport, particularly shallow power and phone lines beneath the parking lot that had to be re-established.

“The extended time accounts for all the things in the parking lot that we didn’t know about,” he said.

The lines have existed since at least 1958, Harris said, when the current terminal was built. Since then, construction standards have changed significantly.

Project administrator James Garduno said contractors will remain on site until March, but the terminal should be completed by January.

The airport is in the process of completing a contract with Transportation Security Administration-approved vendors to move baggage-screening equipment to the new terminal, Garduno said, but it is taking longer than anticipated due to a backlog at one of the vendors. .

“To be honest with you, there’s a good chance it won’t happen until the end of January,” he said. “But the good thing is that everything else in the terminal will be fully functional.”

According to city documents, work on the expansion is 70% complete, with the baggage claim area and three of six parking spaces completed.

The amendment will go to the Public Works and Utilities Committee and the full City Council for further approval.

Source: www.bing.com