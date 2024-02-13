Airport customs dog sniffs out something unusual in passenger's luggage – mummified monkey

Bushmeat is illegal in the US due to the risk of viruses.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog smelled something unusual in the luggage of a traveler returning from Africa – a mummified monkey.

Agents said the passenger returning from a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo reported that there were dried fish in the luggage, but an inspection at Boston Logan Airport found the dead and dehydrated bodies of four monkeys.

The traveler said he brought the monkeys to the United States for his own consumption, CPB spokesman Ryan Bissett said Sunday.

raw or minimally processed meat wild animalsSometimes called ‘bushmeat’, it is banned in the US due to disease risk.

Bushmeat poses a risk of disease

“The potential dangers posed by bringing bushmeat into the United States are real. Bushmeat may contain pathogens that can cause infection. DiseaseIncluding the Ebola virus,” said Julio Caravia, local port director of Customs and Border Protection.

This incident happened last month but it was made public on Friday.

Bissett said Sunday that no charges were filed but that all charges were filed. stuff Nearly four kilograms of bushmeat was seized and marked for destruction by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Does Europe have a problem with wild meat trafficking?

wildlife trafficking This is a major problem in Europe, leading to a major enforcement campaign in October that seized more than 2,000 illegal imports of endangered animals and protected wood.

Although the scale of illegal wild meat The trade is difficult to assess, as the type of meat is often unclear and airports lack resources to test imports, with Brussels and Paris being major hubs for smugglers.

Researchers estimate that 3.9 tons of wild meat is trafficked brussels Airport every month including crocodiles, pangolins and monkeys. It is believed that most of it is destined for organized trade.

