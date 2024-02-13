February 13, 2024
Airport customs dog sniffs out something unusual in passenger's luggage – mummified monkey


Bushmeat is illegal in the US due to the risk of viruses.

Advertisement

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog smelled something unusual in the luggage of a traveler returning from Africa – a mummified monkey.

Agents said the passenger returning from a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo reported that there were dried fish in the luggage, but an inspection at Boston Logan Airport found the dead and dehydrated bodies of four monkeys.

close Ad

The traveler said he brought the monkeys to the United States for his own consumption, CPB spokesman Ryan Bissett said Sunday.

raw or minimally processed meat wild animalsSometimes called ‘bushmeat’, it is banned in the US due to disease risk.

Bushmeat poses a risk of disease

“The potential dangers posed by bringing bushmeat into the United States are real. Bushmeat may contain pathogens that can cause infection. DiseaseIncluding the Ebola virus,” said Julio Caravia, local port director of Customs and Border Protection.

This incident happened last month but it was made public on Friday.

Bissett said Sunday that no charges were filed but that all charges were filed. stuff Nearly four kilograms of bushmeat was seized and marked for destruction by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Does Europe have a problem with wild meat trafficking?

wildlife trafficking This is a major problem in Europe, leading to a major enforcement campaign in October that seized more than 2,000 illegal imports of endangered animals and protected wood.

Although the scale of illegal wild meat The trade is difficult to assess, as the type of meat is often unclear and airports lack resources to test imports, with Brussels and Paris being major hubs for smugglers.

Researchers estimate that 3.9 tons of wild meat is trafficked brussels Airport every month including crocodiles, pangolins and monkeys. It is believed that most of it is destined for organized trade.

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

That anti-Tesla Super Bowl ad got the wrong kind of attention from the NTSB

That anti-Tesla Super Bowl ad got the wrong kind of attention from the NTSB

February 13, 2024
S&P 500 continues to rise defying valuation warnings: market downturn

Japan stocks rise; US futures fall ahead of CPI: Market falls

February 13, 2024

You may have missed

Chiefs’ Historic Consecutive Super Bowl Victories

February 13, 2024
That anti-Tesla Super Bowl ad got the wrong kind of attention from the NTSB

That anti-Tesla Super Bowl ad got the wrong kind of attention from the NTSB

February 13, 2024
S&P 500 continues to rise defying valuation warnings: market downturn

Japan stocks rise; US futures fall ahead of CPI: Market falls

February 13, 2024
Complete Guide: How to Claim Decentraland Airdrop for Free $MANA.

Claim StreamCoin $STRM airdrop for free – over $100 in tokens

February 13, 2024
NAB scam warning, 5,000 payment skipped: 'biggest threat'

NAB scam warning, $285,000 payment skipped: ‘biggest threat’

February 13, 2024
A giant US solar panel maker just went all in on panel recycling

A giant US solar panel maker just went all in on panel recycling

February 13, 2024