October 27, 2023
AirPods 4 may offer active noise cancellation


According to a high-profile tipster, the AirPods 4 will be the first in Apple’s budget line of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation when they launch in 2024. And there will be other improvements too.

Additionally, a new version of the AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones is also possibly on the docket for 2024.

Big changes are coming to the Apple AirPods lineup in 2024

Apple made wireless earbuds a popular, mainstream product with the original AirPods in 2016, and Cupertino continues to lead the market today. Its world market share is 31% – three times more than the market share of its nearest competitor. But without new models it will not remain at the top.

According to an unconfirmed report, the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 will be replaced by the fourth generation in 2024 which will come in two versions. bloombergMark Gurman. An AirPods 4 model will offer ANC and have a charging case that supports the Find My app. The cheaper version won’t have any features.

But both will reportedly get a new design, probably not one that adds removable silicone ear tips – which would certainly limit the effectiveness of ANC. And their charging case will use USB-C in place of the current Lightning port.

The new high- and low-end versions will reportedly be priced the same as the AirPods 2 ($129) or AirPods 3 ($179).

With the addition of ANC, the higher-end AirPods 4 will be tough competition for the AirPods Pro 2 ($249), but an update for that is also coming. However, not so fast.

“Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro are expected to get a new design and chip in 2025, and the company is working on health features for the hearing-related device,” Gurman said Wednesday.

There have been rumors of health features coming to Apple’s wireless earbuds for years.

And also a new AirPods Max

Admittedly, the AirPods Max are not being ignored. bloomberg The tipster says the second-generation model will offer new color options and USB-C, but don’t expect much to change. A minor recovery is reportedly coming near the end of 2024.

No AirPods are expected to be announced at Apple’s Scary Fast product event on October 30.

Source: www.cultofmac.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

October 27, 2023
A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

October 27, 2023

You may have missed

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

October 27, 2023
A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

October 27, 2023
Binance founder CZ’s fortune drops by billion amid crypto trading slowdown

Binance founder CZ’s fortune drops by $12 billion amid crypto trading slowdown

October 27, 2023
Bitcoin’s spectacular surge: what’s next? Experts understand the crypto maze

Bitcoin’s spectacular surge: what’s next? Experts understand the crypto maze

October 27, 2023
Android Circuit: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Xiaomi 14’s stunning screen, Honor Magic 6 AI secret

Android Circuit: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Xiaomi 14’s stunning screen, Honor Magic 6 AI secret

October 27, 2023
Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

October 27, 2023