AirPods 4 may offer active noise cancellation

According to a high-profile tipster, the AirPods 4 will be the first in Apple’s budget line of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation when they launch in 2024. And there will be other improvements too.

Additionally, a new version of the AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones is also possibly on the docket for 2024.

Big changes are coming to the Apple AirPods lineup in 2024

Apple made wireless earbuds a popular, mainstream product with the original AirPods in 2016, and Cupertino continues to lead the market today. Its world market share is 31% – three times more than the market share of its nearest competitor. But without new models it will not remain at the top.

According to an unconfirmed report, the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 will be replaced by the fourth generation in 2024 which will come in two versions. bloombergMark Gurman. An AirPods 4 model will offer ANC and have a charging case that supports the Find My app. The cheaper version won’t have any features.

But both will reportedly get a new design, probably not one that adds removable silicone ear tips – which would certainly limit the effectiveness of ANC. And their charging case will use USB-C in place of the current Lightning port.

The new high- and low-end versions will reportedly be priced the same as the AirPods 2 ($129) or AirPods 3 ($179).

With the addition of ANC, the higher-end AirPods 4 will be tough competition for the AirPods Pro 2 ($249), but an update for that is also coming. However, not so fast.

“Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro are expected to get a new design and chip in 2025, and the company is working on health features for the hearing-related device,” Gurman said Wednesday.

There have been rumors of health features coming to Apple’s wireless earbuds for years.

And also a new AirPods Max

Admittedly, the AirPods Max are not being ignored. bloomberg The tipster says the second-generation model will offer new color options and USB-C, but don’t expect much to change. A minor recovery is reportedly coming near the end of 2024.

No AirPods are expected to be announced at Apple’s Scary Fast product event on October 30.

Source: www.cultofmac.com