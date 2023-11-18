Airlines prepare for record Thanksgiving air travel

Airlines are expecting the most air passengers ever this holiday season.

After prolonged inflation, cheaper air fares than last year are giving some relief to consumers.

Thanksgiving will be a test to see how the aviation industry handles the year-end holidays while managing the stress.

Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at the Delta Airlines ticket counter at Orlando International Airport during the busy Christmas holiday season on December 28, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 30 million passengers from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28, the highest number ever. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest day during that period, with an estimated 2.9 million passengers taking to the skies.

“We are prepared for the anticipated volumes and will work with our airline and airport partners to ensure we are prepared for this busy holiday travel season,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a travel forecast earlier this week. Working together.”

The year-end holidays are an important time for airlines to increase revenue. Outside of peak holidays or other high-demand periods, as consumers’ frenetic post-pandemic travel returns to historical norms, carriers have turned to discounting fares or reducing growth. Meanwhile, carriers are facing higher fuel and labor costs that have eroded their profits.

But coveted travel days around the holidays can still command steep fares.

And Thanksgiving will be a test to see how the aviation industry handles the year-end holidays while also managing stressors such as a long-standing shortage of air traffic controllers.

The holiday period begins around Christmas, nearly a year after thousands of flights were canceled due to winter storms. Carriers have prepared for months to ensure costly mistakes do not happen again.

Weather preparation is especially important for Southwest Airlines, which canceled 16,700 flights after severe winter weather late last year and early 2024, while other airlines recovered more quickly. The Dallas-based carrier is spending on improving technology to enhance aircraft de-icing capabilities and better reassign crews during flight disruptions.

“If your crew is on a three-day rotation and they don’t come out the first day, guess what, day two, day three they’re not there,” Andrew Watterson, chief operating officer of Southwest Airlines, told reporters at the Skift Aviation Forum. Are.” Earlier this month in Fort Worth, Texas. “An airline always has to keep running. An airline stops running, and bad things happen.”

Preparations are not limited to the Southwest.

“We start preparing for winter in the summer,” said Linda Jojo, chief customer officer of United Airlines. “Some of our first meetings take place when the thermometers are at their highest.”

United is also upgrading a series of self-service tools in its mobile app to help customers rebook themselves during flight disruptions, as well as get real-time flight information. The carrier also launched a new boarding order in economy last month — window seat, middle seat, then aisle — which JoJo said will shave about two minutes off boarding the plane.

Those extra two minutes “just help with that flight and the next flight and the next flight,” he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration expects Thanksgiving flights to reach 49,606 on the Wednesday before the holiday, up from last year’s holiday peak of 48,192. (The busiest day so far in 2023 was June 29, with nearly 53,000 flights.)

Delta Air Lines said it expects to carry 6.2 million to 6.4 million passengers from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28 alone, compared with 5.7 million last year and 6.25 million in 2019.

United is expected to fly 5.9 million passengers from November 17 to November 29, up 13% from last year and 5% from 2019, and American Airlines is expected to fly a record 7.8 million passengers from November 16 to November 28. are supposed to. That’s up from 7 million last year and nearly 200,000 passengers in 2019.

Many fares before Thanksgiving were lower than last year as airlines have increased service in recent months, a relief for many consumers facing higher interest rates and inflation.

According to flight-tracking site Hopper, Thanksgiving flight deals for domestic round trips are averaging $248, down from $271 last year and $276 in 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Overall, airfares were down more than 13% in the latest U.S. inflation report, according to the Labor Department.

