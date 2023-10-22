Airline stocks lose year-to-date gains as ‘divergence’ emerges in the industry

Airline stocks are going through some turmoil.

U.S. carriers like American Airlines (AAL), United (UAL), and JetBlue (JBLU) are surging in the fourth quarter after losing their profits from the first half of the year – when shares soared on a “revenge trip.” Were filling. Even Delta (DAL), the only major airline in the green for the year, has fallen from its summer peak.

And among those names, US airlines offering international routes are outperforming their domestic counterparts.

“The tide has turned,” Chris Wright, sector analyst at Third Bridge, told Yahoo Finance. “We’re seeing a divergence. International travel is much more profitable, so it gives them a little more leeway to be competitive.”

The US Global Jets ETF (JETS), which tracks multiple airline operators and manufacturers, is down 30% over the past three months. Nearly 30% of the index’s gain in the first half of the year has ended.

Third-quarter results show the industry is facing a slowdown amid labor talks and higher jet fuel costs. United stock fell 9% on Thursday after the major carrier cut its forecast, citing the impact of flight disruptions to Tel Aviv amid the Israel-Hamas war and higher fuel costs.

“Fuel remains volatile and worked against us this quarter. Our average fuel price for the quarter is $0.30 higher than the midpoint of our July expectation and is responsible for the overall lower outlook for the third quarter,” Michael Leskinen, United’s chief financial officer, said during the company’s earnings call.

The cost of jet fuel comes as no surprise to Wall Street, as air carriers warned of the impact on their bottom lines last month.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian reminded analysts during the carrier’s earnings call in October that “Since raising full-year guidance over the summer, our revenue outlook has improved, although earnings and cash flow will be impacted by higher fuel and maintenance costs.” Have been affected.”

US stocks bounced from three-month lows on Thursday The carrier’s profits then narrowly beat Wall Street expectations, but its forecast was tempered by higher fuel costs and demand trends.

Higher labor costs are also a major challenge this year, as carriers negotiate contracts amid an industry pilot shortage.

While all carriers are struggling with high costs, domestic, low-cost carriers are being hit the most.

Airlines’ performance year-to-date

The year-to-date chart shows Frontier (ULCC), Mesa Air (MESA), JetBlue, Southwest (LUV), Alaska Air (ALK), and Spirit (SAVE) all down by double-digit percentages. Most of them peaked around mid-July and have been on a decline since then.

By comparison, American is down 8%, United is down 2%, and Delta is up about 2%.

Passenger trends have a great impact on the relative performance between carriers. Domestic travelers made shorter trips amid the pandemic in 2021 and 2022. This year, strong demand for cross-border flights is now a headwind for international carriers, and a headwind for low-cost US operators.

“Network [international] Carriers are using their profitability internationally to compete a little more aggressively and recapture the share domestically that they have lost over the past few years during the pandemic,” said Third Bridge’s Wright – A point reiterated by the major carriers this week.

For example, United said it will continue to increase the capacity or gauge of its flights within the US.

“United has risen Domestic gauge is higher than any airline since 2019, and we plan to grow it even further in the coming years,” Andrew Nocella, the airline’s chief commercial officer, said during the earnings call.

Meanwhile, American CEO Robert Isom said on the company’s recent earnings call that the airline is looking to restore regional service in some smaller US markets.

“We are rebuilding and expanding our network in an efficient manner, which will lead to strong revenue generation,” he said.

United Airlines reported earnings Tuesday. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo, File) (Associated Press)

Even the shortage of pilots is affecting domestic low-cost carriers more than big flight operators.

“The biggest winner in the pilot shortage is the network [international] the carrier. Network carriers can pay more than low-cost carriers and they fly larger aircraft, which is attractive to pilots,” Ryte said.

Despite the turmoil, airline executives have not yet indicated they are expecting a slowdown.

“It doesn’t seem like the carriers are looking at it. The confidence in that statement is what we’re seeing with the reconfiguration of cabins,” Ryte said.

For example, United is moving First class seats are planned to be increased from nine in 2019 to 16 by 2027, an increase of 80%.

“all of [the major US airlines] have reconfigured their cabins to essentially adapt them to more affluent consumers. So we’re seeing strong growth in that consumer,” Reuters Said. “The way they’re spending their money indicates to me that they don’t see a recession imminent.”

Mike Boyd, president of aviation consulting firm Boyd Group International, says that even if international travel begins to falter, the major U.S. carriers — namely United, American, Delta and Southwest — are better able to withstand weather adversities than their low-cost counterparts. Are in position. ,

“It’s a little more extreme skies than we originally anticipated,” Boyd said. “To be frank, the major US airlines, including Southwest, the top four, they are very well positioned to deal with a lot of turbulence over the next six to eight months.”

