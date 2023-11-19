Airline served ‘dog food’ to business class passengers, big mistake in translation

Food served on planes doesn’t have a good reputation at the best of times, but even the pickiest of travelers might think twice before ordering a mistranslated menu option on a recent flight.

A photo taken by a passenger on a China Eastern Airlines plane shows the menu for those flying business class, which includes beef, seafood and soup dishes.

But an unfortunate English translation has got people talking. One of the options for starter is “Imported dog food with okra”.

Conrad Wu shared the image on Facebook, asking: “What exactly is this?”

Nearly 1,000 people have responded to the Facebook post, with hundreds of comments and shares.

Edward Poon asked if this meant the airline was pet-friendly, while another said it was because “they treat you like a dog, not a human”.

“Google Translate results,” warned Coleman So, while Dai Ching joked: “Must be a hot dog?”

The image was also shared on Reddit, with one user objecting to the fact that it was specifically “imported” dog food: “Apparently, economy class passengers only get domestic dog food,” He joked.

It’s unclear which dish the translated menu on the China Eastern flight is referring to. Independent Have contacted the operator for clarification.

Earlier this year, an airline advised its customers not to eat during flights, saying it was an “ethical choice”.

Japan Airlines had been testing the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip option” since 2020, which enabled passengers to skip meal service on some flights. Carriers have now made it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasizing the sustainability benefits of abstinence. A mid-flight lunch.

And in a nightmare scenario of in-flight meals, a business class passenger on a flight to Japan in February who ordered a vegetarian breakfast was left stunned when he was given a banana and a pair of chopsticks.

“When she served bananas after takeoff, I thought it was just a blatant appetizer, but in reality it was full meal service,” he wrote online.

