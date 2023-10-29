As a frequent business traveler, I was excited to see that United Airlines had devised a way to fix one of my – and most other business travelers’ – biggest dislikes.

No, it’s not sitting next to the guy wearing open-toed sandals. Or the person next to me who brought a large rotisserie chicken with gravy for lunch, or the loud person conducting a business meeting on his cellphone until he was asked for the third time by the flight attendant to put it away. Went. This is the boarding process. This is very bad.

Boarding a plane is a game of thrones where the throne is not your seat, but rather limited luggage space above it. It is stressful, annoying, time consuming and bordering on violent. Now United Airlines says it may change that.

According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, the airline claims that – after multiple studies – Wilma is the way to go. The Wilma method – Window, Middle, Aisle – seats passengers in such a way that boarding time can be reduced by keeping the aisle empty. Any frequent business traveler will tell you this is nonsense.

For starters, priority customers who prefer to sit in the aisle will scream. People with disabilities need to board the plane first, as do the military (thank you for your service) and unaccompanied children. There would be so many exceptions to this method that Wilma would become redundant.

The sad truth is that the entire industry is not looking for major change. They are simply trying to shave a few minutes off each flight with the hope that the end result will save time by the end of the travel day and make for a more profitable company.

And that is the problem. This is a Band-Aid. A short-term solution that is sure to fail. But it’s more than that: It’s a clear sign of America’s innovation decline where risk is avoided at all costs. Where are the great thinkers? Unfortunately, they are certainly not employed in the airline industry.

The airline industry is avoiding risk by avoiding its real problem. Which is not an airline. These are the airplanes they use. Airplanes need a new design similar to Tesla: instead of one door for hundreds of passengers, why doesn’t the entire side of the plane open like Tesla… Okay…! (Or the DeLorean if you’re not a fan of Elon Musk).

It is not that this is not done elsewhere. Ride a rollercoaster at Six Flags or board a boat at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney World and you’ll see all guests boarding and disembarking at roughly the same time. The people running these parks are experts in crowd management. Why aren’t they working for the airlines? If they were, they would be investing in newly designed planes that can seat passengers like an amusement park ride.

Of course there are huge engineering challenges. But think about the impact. Passengers would simply stand in their rows and then board all at once. Boom! Then the giant “door” falls down and the plane stops and starts moving. This will not only save minutes. This will cumulatively save hours! And boarding this way – like a subway car or a Disney ride – will speed up the process so much that a single gate can handle many more planes in a much shorter time.

All the boarding strategies that airlines have tried unsuccessfully over the years reflect nothing more than the laziness and risk-averse nature of today’s business leaders. Wilma will be no different. We need better thinking and big changes for the future. Redesigning airplanes is something that will not only impact the lives of millions of people but also contribute billions in additional profits to a struggling industry.

In the meantime, I’ll keep fighting for my luggage space. Let the game begin.

Source: www.theguardian.com