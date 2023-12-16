Airdrops are a marketing strategy used by blockchain projects to distribute free tokens. This proved to be extremely profitable for the wallet, which managed to secure 16 out of the 20 lucrative airdrops.

airdrops bonanza

The methodology behind this fascinating accumulation involved careful data gathering. ax handle Used EtherScan to extract information from the airdrop $ARB delivery contract. Additionally, platforms like Zerion and DeBankDeFi were instrumental in tracking the wallet’s airdrop history and highlighting its remarkable success.

Active Wallet strategically navigated the crypto sphere for 2138 days. Which achieved lucrative airdrops like DYDX ($95,876), RBN ($88,136), Optimism ($22,107), 1inch ($4,274), ENS ($2,922), Uniswap ($2,210). , and Arbitrum ($1,625)

image from x

Airdrops increase profits

DYDX (Decentralized Exchange Protocol)

Depositing $95,876, DYDX continues to be a major contributor to the wallet’s profits. The decentralized exchange platform allows users to conduct margin trading and perpetual contracts.

RBN (DeFi Protocol Governance Token):

Similarly, achieving $88,136 is a major achievement in the DeFi sector. As a governance token for decentralized finance protocols. It provides users with the ability to make decisions within the ecosystem.

Optimism (Layer 2 Scaling Solution)

With $22,107 raised via airdrop, Optimism is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that aims to increase scalability and reduce transaction fees on the Ethereum network.

1inch (Decentralized Exchange Aggregator)

Additionally, securing $4,274, 1inch as a decentralized exchange aggregator that optimizes trading by discovering the most efficient swapping routes across various decentralized exchanges.

ENS (Ethereum Name Service)

Raising $2,922, ENS simplifies the complexity of Ethereum addresses by providing human-readable names. Promoting Blockchain Friendship.

Uniswap (decentralized automated market maker)

With an acquisition of $2,210, Uniswap revolutionizes decentralized trading by using automated market-making mechanisms. Allowing users to swap different ERC-20 tokens.

Arbitrum (Layer 2 Scaling Solution)

Earning $1,625, Arbitrum, similar to Optimism, is a Layer 2 scaling solution that aims to increase Ethereum’s scalability and transaction throughput.

Current Wallet Activity

While checking the current activities of the wallet, it connected to zkSync. Making 100 transactions in the Lite version indicates strong participation within the network. Additionally, similar positive participation was seen in ERA:

Transactions in era: 398

Transactions in Lite: 100

Volume in era: $69,468

Net worth: $11,085

Active Months: 10

Trading Strategy and NFT Interest

Within the LayerZero network, the

Transactions: 113

Volume: $67,003

Interacted Chain: 9

Active Months: 19

image form

Furthermore, the wallet trading activity only involves low-cap tokens, which is evident by the high number of unique contracts – 180 out of 555 transactions, trading volume of $28,084 and net assets of $12,007 over five active months.

Showing interest in the field of NFTs, the wallet holds a significant portfolio on Zora:

Total NFTs: 84

Transaction: 50

Balance on Zora: $89

7/ ➣ Zora: This whale is a fan of NFTs, so he didn’t ignore Zora. • Total NFTs – 84

• Transaction – 50

• Balance on Zora – $89 pic.twitter.com/OKd2j5fIFm – Leshka.eth ⛩ (@leshka_eth) 11 December 2023

wallet details

For those excited by the success and curious about the specifications of the wallet, the corresponding address is 0x5d47e5d242a8f66a6286b0a2353868875f5d6068.

conclusion

The wallet posted by Leshka.eth is evidence of the potential windfall from strategic participation in airdrops. With a clever approach to tracking airdrop opportunities and active participation in various crypto networks, the wallet reaped huge rewards, solidifying the viability of airdrops as an attractive opportunity within the cryptocurrency sector.

Through consistent and strategic engagement, the wallet not only generated huge value from airdrops, but also displayed active participation in various crypto platforms, indicating profit potential within the crypto industry.

By taking advantage of free token distributions and actively participating in diverse crypto networks, the success story serves as a fascinating example for crypto enthusiasts trying to explore and maximize opportunities within the blockchain industry. Stayed.

image Source

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. This article does not provide sufficient information to make investment decisions, nor does it constitute an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. The content is the opinion of the author and does not reflect any views or suggestions or advice of any kind on CryptoNewsbytes.com. The author declares that he does not own any of the tokens mentioned above or receive any incentives from the company.

You have successfully subscribed!

Source: Cryptonewsbytes.com

Source: biz.crast.net