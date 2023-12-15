Airbus's new hybrid-electric plane just completed its first flight

Airbus’ innovative hybrid plane is up, up and away.

Ecopulse recently completed its first flight test in hybrid-electric mode, marking an important step towards decarbonization of the aviation industry.

According to a statement shared by the aerospace giant on December 5, the plane took off from France’s Tarbes airport just after 10 am on November 29 and flew for about 100 minutes. Ecopulse has completed extensive ground testing and 10 hours of flight testing, but the electrical systems were always inoperative. This recent jaunt is proof that hybrid propulsion systems work in flight.

“This is a major milestone for our industry, and we are proud to operate the first flight of the EcoPulse demonstrator with our new battery systems,” Airbus CTO Sabine Klock said in a statement.

Unveiled at the Paris Air Show in 2019, Ecopulse was developed by Airbus, Daher and Safran to reduce carbon emissions and reduce noise levels. Based on the Daher TBM aircraft, the newcomer is equipped with six electric thrusters (or e-propellers) on the wings. Each is powered by an electric Safran engine rated at 50 kW.

Pilot of Ecopulse’s first hybrid-electric flight.

The propulsion system combines two power sources: a turbogenerator (an electrical generator driven by a gas turbine) that was supplied by Safran and an 800 V battery pack that was supplied by Airbus and can supply up to 350 kW. In addition, a Power Distribution and Rectifier Unit (PDRU) protects the high-voltage network and distributes the available power.

The demonstrator is equipped with acoustic monitors that measure noise levels so the team can make improvements to future designs if needed. Airbus has also developed an advanced flight control computer system that will allow pilots to perform maneuvers using e-propellers.

“High-energy density batteries will be essential to reducing carbon emissions from aviation, whether for light aircraft, advanced air mobility, or large hybrid-electric aircraft,” says Klock. “Projects like Ecopulse are key to accelerating progress in electric and hybrid electric flight, and are a cornerstone of our objective to decarbonize the aerospace industry as a whole.”

The team says the lessons learned from the upcoming flight tests will be incorporated into their technology roadmap and help them create more sustainable aircraft for the future.

Source: robbreport.com