Airbnb reports mixed financial results after €576m tax settlement

Airbnb reported mixed fourth quarter (Q4) results on Wednesday, but bookings increased as demand remained strong.

Revenue rose 17% to $2.2 billion from the same quarter a year ago, while adjusted earnings came to $738 million, representing a 46% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022.

However, according to the company’s latest earnings, net income came in at a loss of $349 million.

At the time of writing, its stock closed down 1.94%, and was set to remain in the red before Wall Street markets open on Wednesday.

Q4 results come after tax dispute settlement

The company’s latest Q4 financial results come after Airbnb recently agreed to pay €576 million to resolve a years-long dispute with the Italian government over unpaid taxes.

In November, Italian prosecutors announced that the short-term rental platform owed $840 million (€779 million) in unpaid short-term rental taxes to Italian landlords who used the platform between 2017 and 2021. Airbnb said it would not request its hosts to cover it. amount.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco company said it was developing new tools for hosts to automatically withhold their taxes and pay them to Italian authorities.

“The majority of hosts on Airbnb in Italy are ordinary families who are using the platform for supplemental income,” the company said in its statement.

“We hope that the agreement with the Italian Revenue Agency and the recent legislative changes will provide these families with certainty about the hosting rules for years to come.”

In 2022, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that member states can mandate short-term rental platforms to collect income taxes.

“These reforms will make it easier for historic centers like Venice and Florence to see who is hosting and how often, and develop proportionate policy solutions in response. Airbnb is committed to working with the Italian authorities to make the rules successful,” the company said.

Importance of the Italian market for Airbnb

Italy represents an important market for Airbnb, where thousands of hosts use the platform to rent out their properties.

The far-right government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has promised to tackle tax evasion linked to short-term rentals and raise the tax rate for property owners from 21% to 26%.

As of January 10, Airbnb was valued at more than $90 billion (€82 billion).

