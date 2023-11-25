Airbnb recently took a $200 million plunge into the AI ​​space. Here's what investors need to know. , The Motley Fool

On November 14, the travel forum airbnb (ABNB -0.52% ) did something it has never done since going public in 2020: It acquired another company. And according to people in the know, it cost a lot of money to do so.

According to CNBC sources, Airbnb recently acquired GamePlanner.AI for $200 million. That’s a huge price for a start-up with just 12 people and no website. But according to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, GamePlanner.AI is “special” nonetheless.

GamePlanner.AI could be really special. But could it move the needle for Airbnb shareholders? Here’s what investors need to know.

What’s known so far…spoiler: it’s not much.

Given how artificial intelligence (AI) continues to make headlines, it’s tempting to ignore this move by Airbnb. But there’s actually a good reason to pay attention in this case. GamePlanner.AI is co-founded by Adam Chaire. Cheer previously founded other start-ups, including Siri (which it now owns) Apple) and the petition website Change.org.

In short, the Chair has started big things before. And GamePlanner.AI could be the next big thing to add to their impressive resume.

Investors unfortunately don’t know what GamePlanner.AI does because the start-up is in “stealth” mode. There is also no record of funding from private investors.

However, Cheer’s background is in voice assistant technology like Siri, also known as a virtual assistant. Therefore, it seems plausible that GamePlanner.AI does something related to AI-powered virtual assistants.

Apparently Airbnb believes GamePlanner.AI is worth $200 million. And if it’s building AI virtual assistants, as I suspect, billionaire Bill Gates might agree to the price tag.

AI-RBNB?

Clearly, travel companies are adopting AI solutions and Airbnb is no stranger when it comes to this area. In the company’s most recent platform update (it releases new features every summer and winter), it had an AI feature for hosts. Hosts simply upload photos and the AI ​​will automatically create a picture tour.

Additionally, Airbnb’s Chesky is close friends with Sam Altman, best known for his work as CEO of OpenAI, the parent company of chatbot ChatGPT. There’s no doubt that Chesky is well-versed in the AI ​​field as he leads Airbnb in this area, thanks to his friendship with Altman.

Airbnb likely wants AI to be the star of its show in the future, and not just some background character. And this is where an AI personal assistant can come in.

“Virtual assistant” and “digital assistant” are interchangeable terms. According to Oracle, a digital assistant is actually an advanced chatbot known as a predictive chatbot. And its AI models are essentially built using a user’s personal information. It needs anything – from age to purchase history – to interact with the user.

In May, Bill Gates reportedly said that when someone figures out how to make a good AI virtual assistant, no one will ever Amazon again. He didn’t mean that people would stop using Amazon’s services. Rather, people will simply ask their virtual assistants to go shopping for them, based on what they like and what they’re looking for.

This has a huge impact on e-commerce. But it’s also easy to see its applications for travel. Management for rival travel platform Booking Holdings There has been repeated talk about having an AI travel agent to help users plan and book trips — like the virtual assistant idea that got Gates so excited. Perhaps Airbnb is envisioning something similar, and GamePlanner.AI gets it closer to the goal.

It’s fun to imagine pulling up the Airbnb app and telling it where you want to go and when. The AI ​​travel assistant can then get to work booking your stay based on your preferred features. But this concept remains hypothetical until Airbnb provides more details.

a final warning word

If this is what Airbnb is building, I don’t believe it’s a meaningful long-term driver of revenue or profits. Technologies adopted by one travel platform will likely be copied everywhere else. So, if AI travel agents become a thing, Airbnb’s acquisition of GamePlanner.AI is just table stakes.

That said, it is important to me as an Airbnb shareholder that this acquisition is successful. I greatly admire the company’s profitability – its free-cash-flow margin over the last 12 months is 44%, which is better than most public companies.

Making profit is one thing. Making good capital-allocation decisions with profits is another. Airbnb has a lot going for it and this acquisition could be a good one. But it’s important that the company demonstrate the ability to use profits to create more shareholder value over time, not destroy it. So, I’ll take a closer look at Airbnb’s AI journey from here.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Quast holds positions at Airbnb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Amazon, Apple, Booking Holdings, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com