FILE – The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, DC on May 8, 2021. Airbnb reports earnings on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Patrick Semansky/AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb said Wednesday it earned $4.37 billion in the third quarter as it booked a big tax benefit and generated more revenue than expected during the summer travel season.

However, the rental giant’s fourth-quarter revenue forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Its shares fell more than 2% in after-hours trading.

Excluding tax benefits, Airbnb said net income would be $1.6 billion, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Revenue rose 18% to $3.4 billion as the company saw a 14% increase in bookings and slightly higher average prices for short-term rentals. Analysts had expected the San Francisco company to post revenue of $3.37 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Airbnb predicted fourth-quarter revenue of between $2.13 billion and $2.17 billion, below Wall Street’s forecast of $2.18 billion.

“We are seeing greater volatility early in the (fourth quarter), and are closely monitoring macroeconomic trends and geopolitical conflicts that could impact travel demand,” the company said in a letter to shareholders. “

Airbnb said it booked 113.2 million nights and experiences in the third quarter, up 14% from a year earlier and slightly more than analysts were expecting.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

However, the company said it expected “moderate” growth in the number of nights booked in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

The average daily rental rate increased 3% to $161. Airbnb said one-bedroom listing prices — a recent priority for the company — rose less than 1%, which it claimed was less than the increase in hotel rates.

“I think we still have an opportunity to make our prices more competitive,” CEO Brian Chesky said on a call with analysts. “Generally, when hosts lower prices, they make more money.”

Chesky said adding more listings — 19% more in the third quarter than a year earlier, with the biggest increases in Asia and Latin America — also will help drive down prices.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Airbnb recently made changes to the search process to give consumers a better idea of ​​the total cost of a booking. The company has also given hosts more information about the prices that nearby listings are charging, which it says lets hosts more easily adjust prices to match demand.

Source: www.bing.com