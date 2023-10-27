Airbnb is using AI to stop people from renting out homes for parties

Adams County, Colo. – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Thursday morning in connection with a shooting inside a house party at a short-term rental near 84th Avenue and Washington Street.

The sheriff’s office said three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The representatives described the event as a birthday party.

“We have some experience renting out these type of properties and using them for larger events, parties,” said Sargent. Adam Sherman, the department’s public information officer, said Thursday morning.

“Those messages spread through social media, and as soon as that happens, you never know who will show up,” he said. ,

A listing for a home called House of Vibes was removed from Airbnb on Thursday. But the Booking.com listing for the same address still lists a home with five queen-sized beds, capable of accommodating 10 people.

The removal of the home from the Airbnb platform comes as the company announced a new AI tool to help crack down on renters seeking listings for short-term parties.

“We are using our cutting-edge AI and machine learning systems to identify potentially high-risk one-night and two-night booking attempts across entire home listings and prevent those bookings,” said Naba Banerjee, head of the trust. Security for Airbnb, it said at a press conference on Thursday.

Banerjee said so-called AI anti-party systems are best used during big holidays known for parties like Halloween and the Fourth of July.

“The system looks at many, many factors – hundreds, in fact – to try to prevent those booking attempts that may indicate risk. For example, some of the factors are length of trip, distance of the listing from the booker, and whether the booking was made at the last minute,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee said the problem of parties at rental properties extends back to 2020, when bars and other event centers were closed. He said the company had to implement a no-party policy to prevent misuse of properties for parties over the summer. Banerjee said, in 2020, about 7,500 users were suspended from Airbnb because they violated party policy.

The company also offers a neighbor assistance hotline where neighbors can request to call the company about an ongoing problem.

RELATED: 3 injured in shooting at short-term rental property

Suggested Videos, Latest from 9NEWS

Source: www.9news.com