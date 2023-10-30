Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia raises $41M for his tiny home startup

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia describes a home that feels like a nice place for an upcoming vacation: It’s cozy, has lots of natural light and a high gable roof, custom furniture, and a smart design. There is beauty.

Gebbia is not describing a listing on Airbnb. He is talking about a house he wants to sell. In fact, he wants to sell a lot of these houses; So many, that if he’s successful, Gebbia envisions a version of the house — in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom configurations — in backyards throughout California, and eventually across the U.S.

Samara, the startup that Gebbia co-founded with former Flex CEO Mike McNamara, has spent years perfecting the design of these homes and is betting that buyers are ready to order them online, They will be delivered and installed on their property.

“Families across California who need space are looking for these solutions,” explains Gebbia. LuckCiting multi-generational living, the work-from-home revolution and homeowners’ interest in rental income. As one of the trends driving the need. “We’re taking the same playbook that Airbnb brought to the travel space of ‘simplify it, make it easy for the consumer,’” says Gebbia, who left his operational role at Airbnb in the summer of 2022 but remains on board. Remained directors.

Technically the homes Samara is building are called ADUs, or accessory dwelling units: a term that includes backyard cottages, casitas, and in-law units that are located alongside some homeowners’ primary residence. The idea behind Samara is to mass-produce ADUs, making it easier for a homeowner to add one to their property without the headache of working with a contractor or dealing with the local permitting process. Gebbia compares it to ordering a Tesla electric car online—”You go online, you choose your options, you configure it to your taste, and you hit order.”

The San Francisco-based company’s initial product – called Backyard – ranges from 420-square-feet to 690-square-feet, and is priced between $269,000 and $369,000. Samara has been quietly offering homes on its website for the past year, fine-tuning the process, and with the capital, now plans to ramp up its sales and marketing efforts.

On Monday, Samara announced that it has raised $41 million in Series A round of funding led by VC firm Thrive Capital, with participation from various investors including 8VC, General Catalyst, New Legacy, SV Angels, and Airbnb. Michael Dell and Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky and Nathan Blecharczyk.

Gebbia says the money will help Samara expand its operations, including manufacturing, marketing and research and development. “We have to measure multiple dimensions of the business.”

building a house inside the factory

Samara is the name of a winged seed. The wings — a piece of technology integrated into the seed, as Gebbia describes it — allow the seeds to fly like a helicopter as they fall from their tree. It’s an apt name for a company that started in 2016 as Airbnb’s in-house R&D group. In spring 2022, the unit was spun off from Airbnb as an independent company, funded by Gebbia and McNamara, with Airbnb as an investor. ,

Unlike the sharing economy principles that allow Airbnb to thrive by taking advantage of existing real estate, Samara is in the “old” economy business of building a physical product, with all the messy inventory, supply chain, and transportation challenges involved. ,

It’s a very different game, but that’s where McNamara comes in. The former CEO of Flex, a $30 billion revenue electronics maker that assembles everything from laptops to hospital X-ray machines, is well aware of the complexities of global supply. Chains While Gebbia, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, talks about the atmosphere and ambiance of the product, McNamara talks in the language of “stacked margins,” “capital outlay,” and “time variation.”

McNamara says that by building the ADUs inside a factory, Samara has a controlled environment that is not subject to unpredictable weather, while also benefiting from standardized materials and production costs. “Our facility continues to be more cost-effective than general contractor construction in the area,” he says.

Samara’s pre-built ADU homes can be customized in studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom configurations and in a variety of colors.

Courtesy of Samara

Samara is working with a long list of suppliers that provide everything from materials for custom kitchen furniture to rooftop solar panels. The company won’t reveal much about its production process, but it says it has determined that the manufacturing facility needs to be between 500 miles and 1,000 miles from the home destination for the model to work. This will allow Samara to cover a good area including all of California and part of the Southwest. McNamara says that to expand further into the U.S. Sunbelt, as the company hopes to eventually do, more facilities will be needed.

Samara’s CEO would not elaborate on the company’s financial model, but says, “We have a very predictable time frame that we can balance free cash flow.”

Another interesting contrast with Airbnb is that while the short-term home-rental service has caused friction with local governments since its inception, Samara is facing few favorable regulatory hurdles. As California and other states look for ways to ease the housing shortage, ADUs have become a popular solution. California has passed several laws in recent years making it harder for local municipalities to prevent ADU construction based on local zoning codes. Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law allowing ADUs to be sold separately from the property’s main residence, meaning ADUs can now be bought and sold like condos. .

Still, even with the help of a service like Samara, adding an ADU to a property is inherently more complicated than taking delivery of a new car. The company says the average time from clicking “buy” to getting the keys to one of its homes is about seven months. First, a company representative must visit the property to determine whether it is suitable. Then there’s a process of obtaining permits, conducting soil surveys, and completing other preparatory steps – Samara says this phase takes three to four months. The final step – placing the home in the customer’s backyard – requires about 30 days, including preparing the foundation and installing water, wastewater and electrical lines. McNamara says once the crane lowers the house onto the foundation, it takes just an hour and a half to bolt and assemble.

McNamara and Gebbia say that the fact that the process is so painful is why it is an opportunity; The customer lets Samara handle everything.

A little place to live with the soul

It remains to be seen whether consumers will want to live in such mass-produced mini dwellings. Gebbia believes that the current confluence of social trends, Samara’s end-to-end construction and permitting process and the attractive design of the backyard will endear the concept to consumers.

The company worked on four different versions of the product and made various design changes before arriving at the Backyard version that is now on sale. “How do you create a small space that has soul? That’s what we wanted,” says Gebbia, describing the unit as a “blank canvas” that owners can adjust to their changing needs.

The backyard has a steel roof, a hardwood floor made of engineered oak wood, and a six-by-two insulated steel structure. The interior walls have a drywall-like finish, meaning residents can hang pictures, paint the walls, and do other customization projects not possible in a normal home. The unit can be connected to the main residence’s electrical system or run on its own solar panels.

Ultimately Samara hopes to produce different versions of the ADU for different regions and climates. The current backcountry is only designed for warm climates and is not suitable for snow (no doubt skiers and snowboarders are looking for an alternative to inexpensive mountain lodging). The company plans to eventually produce a unit suitable for hurricane-prone areas, which will allow it to target markets such as Florida.

McNamara says that right now, California alone offers a total addressable market for ADUs worth $200 billion. As the name suggests, Samara’s backyard product was designed to be installed in residential backyards. But McNamara envisions situations in which customers purchase multiple units to install together in a recreational facility near a park or as corporate housing. “We’ll be happy here for a long time,” he says.

