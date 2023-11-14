Sources familiar with the deal told CNBC that Airbnb has made its first acquisition as a public company, valued at less than $200 million.

Sources familiar with the deal told CNBC that Airbnb has made its first acquisition as a public company, valued at less than $200 million.

The startup is called Gameplanner.AI, which has been in “stealth mode” since its founding in 2020. Startups in stealth mode operate away from the public eye for various reasons, such as protecting intellectual property or avoiding distractions. According to Airbnb, Gameplanner.AI will accelerate some of Airbnb’s AI projects.

Gameplanner.AI was founded by Adam Chair, one of the founders of Siri. When Siri was acquired by Apple, he worked with Steve Jobs. Cheer later co-founded Viv Labs, which became the foundation of Samsung’s voice assistant.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has said that generative AI will fundamentally change the platform and that he wants to use it as a “travel concierge” that learns about users over time and enhances their travel experiences – For example, matching users to the right room or house.

The deal is Airbnb’s first acquisition since 2019 and may generate some interest on Wall Street as to whether Chesky’s M&A strategy is changing, which could potentially make Airbnb a more attractive acquisition. The company is profitable on a GAAP basis and had $11 billion of cash and liquid assets as of the end of September.

The Airbnb news follows reports that Google is in talks to invest millions in another AI startup, Character.AI, which raised $1 billion in March in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Had raised $150 million at valuation. The startup lets people create virtual characters or chat with AI versions of celebrities like Elon Musk or Albert Einstein.

