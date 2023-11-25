Air pollution levels ‘still very high’ in Europe, EU environment agency warns

Pollution levels are still very high despite improvements in air quality, according to a new report from the European Environment Agency (EEA).

The latest air quality health assessment published on Friday shows that all 27 EU member states are failing to meet their own standards, let alone those set by the World Health Organization (WHO), putting Europeans at risk. There is danger to health.

“Of course, there are many different air pollutants, but they choose the one that is the most serious or has the most harmful fine particles,” Lena Yla-Mononen, director of the European Environment Agency, told Euronews.

“The latest estimate is that there could be 253,000 deaths (in 2021) caused by this pollutant and these could actually be prevented with the right measures.”

The number of deaths linked to fine particulate matter concentrations has fallen by 41% between 2005 and 2021, but the EEA warned that member states must continue their efforts to reduce levels further.

Nitrogen dioxide pollution is responsible for approximately 52,000 deaths while short-term exposure to ozone is responsible for 22,000 deaths in the European Union.

Transport is the main source of pollution in cities. In some areas, home heating using solid fuels such as coal or wood also affects air quality. According to the EEA Director, all these cumulative events can cause or aggravate the disease.

“In the most severe cases, it causes diseases that lead to immediate death. Lung cancer is an example of this,” Ylla-Mononen said.

“But it’s also important to note, and this is the first time that our report has examined different diseases in more detail, what impact air pollution has on worsening these diseases, like asthma or chronic heart disease.

“So, it’s the quality of life that is disrupted in many ways in Europe today because of polluted air.”

The European Agency also emphasizes that climate change and the increase in temperatures, especially in cities, threaten the air quality and therefore the health of Europeans.

