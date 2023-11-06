Air pollution in the Indian capital has exceeded 30 times the healthy limits set by the World Health Organization.

Advertisement

India’s capital New Delhi has launched a ‘green war room’ to tackle the problem of air pollution that has been blighting residents’ lives for more than a decade.

“This is a pollution emergency,” says Gopal Rai, the environment minister of the fast-growing megacity of more than 20 million people, which is consistently ranked the world’s worst capital for air quality. Opinion this problem “air-killer,

The war room is a hi-tech coordination center where experts monitor pollution Analyze hotspots, NASA satellite imagery, and update air quality index (AQI) sensors.

It identifies precise emission sites and coordinates with government departments to take action, such as serving notices to polluting factories, burning garbage and stopping vehicles Spewing black smoke.

“As soon as the AQI deteriorates, we alert our teams on the ground and they take immediate action,” says Anurag Pawar, environmental engineer at the war room.

What’s behind Delhi’s deadly air pollution?

According to the government-run Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, smoke from burning crop residue accounts for 25 percent of pollution. New Delhi,

According to the organization Respir Living Sciences, New Delhi saw a sharp 32 per cent increase in tiny PM2.5 particles in the air between 2019 and 2020, a 43.7 per cent decline in 2021 and a steady increase in 2022 and 2023. Which monitors air quality and other environmental factors.

Delhi’s air pollution is among the worst in the world, with levels of PM2.5 pollutants often more than 30 times the World Health Organization’s recommended limit. danger limit,

Smog is especially severe in winter when cold air traps pollution.

New Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai warned people about smog conditions worsening with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights featuring firecrackers, coming on November 12.

Can a Green War Room tackle Delhi’s pollution problem?

However, the main problem is the fire in the surrounding fields Delhi The city is out of control.

Stubble burning has a big contribution in Delhi air pollution, But farmers say it is an easy and cheap way to prepare fields for the next growing season and that city pollution has no impact on them.

The issue has become a political flashpoint, with the capital and the state of Punjab being ruled by the same party, but other neighboring states being led by their rivals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.

Experts say tackling air pollution in Delhi will require major policy changes, such as reducing IndiaDependence on polluting coal for energy production.

“The Green War Room, if done properly, will be effective in suppressing pollution For some time,” Dahiya told news agency AFP.

“But this is not a solution to cut emissions, When it comes to breathing cleaner air and reducing pollution levels, much broader and systematic changes are required.

Watch the video above to know more about India’s air pollution.

video editor • Joanna Adhem

Source