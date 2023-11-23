Air Methods provides standby critical air medical service at the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mercy Air provides standby critical air medical service

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Air Methods, the nation’s largest air medical service provider, selected to provide critical care needs at the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 16 through I went. 18. Air Methods’ Mercy Air program provided two standby airframes, equipped with critical care capabilities and highly trained and experienced flight teams, including pilots, paramedics, nurses and aviation mechanics.

Mercy Air teams planned, coordinated and conducted training exercises for months prior to the event to ensure successful and well-executed support.

“Our high-caliber teams across the country are ready to respond to calls day or night, and the Las Vegas race was no different,” said Jaelyn Willems, CEO of Air Methods. “We were honored and thrilled to be able to provide air medical service for this renowned event. Air Methods worked closely with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, local officials and our partners to ensure everyone crossed the finish line.

When providing lifesaving care, partnerships are critical to safe and rapid transport – which positively impacts patient outcomes. For the event, Mercy Air partnered with the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Metro Police Department air support and community ambulance, as well as Elite Medical Center and University Medical Center of Southern Nevada to ensure comprehensive, quality care. Air Methods teams regularly train with partners and first responders to ensure uninterrupted patient care.

“Our strong relationships with the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Metro Police Department Air Support and Community Ambulance helped make this event a great experience for everyone,” said Mercy Air Flight Nurse Samantha Stein. “We train repeatedly with our partners for any and all scenarios. When seconds matter, we have the capabilities and certifications to provide ICU-level service mid-air.

Mercy Air teams based in Henderson, Pahrump and Mesquite in Nevada earned the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS), and carry the critical resources needed to provide ICU-level care during flight. Equipped with industry leading instruments and medical equipment, the team can carry blood and/or plasma in flight and provide advanced airway interventions; Heart and blood flow monitoring; Ventilator Management; Medication administration and titration – monitoring for potential side effects; and other advanced surgical procedures.

“We are very grateful to be given the opportunity to provide support for an event of this caliber,” said Ashley Davis, Air Methods’ vice president of national sales. “We look forward to more partnerships like this in the near future.”

