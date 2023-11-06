Air lease doubts whether Boeing, Airbus will be able to meet annual delivery targets

(Reuters) – Air leases on Monday cast doubt on whether plane makers Boeing and Airbus will be able to meet their 2023 delivery targets due to quality issues at their suppliers.

“Our feeling right now is that neither of the two big players will be able to hit the targeted deliveries,” Air Lease Chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said during a post call in response to an analyst’s question on fourth-quarter deliveries. They guess.” Earnings Call.

Lessors like Air Lease have benefited from the ongoing jet lag, with the company reporting third-quarter profit of $1.10 per share, better than analysts’ estimates of $1.03, according to LSEG data.

Jet deliveries typically surge during November and December as aircraft manufacturers race to meet their annual targets, but delays from Boeing and Airbus have left airlines scrambling to meet strong travel demand in the busiest season of the year. Have to struggle.

Last month, US aircraft maker Boeing cut its delivery forecast for its best-selling 737 jets for the year, citing quality issues at supplier Spirit AeroSystems.

Its rival Airbus aims to deliver 720 commercial jets this year. Reuters reported earlier on Monday that the European plane maker delivered 55 planes in September, bringing total deliveries so far this year to 559 units.

“On the Airbus side, the situation with engine suppliers at Pratt & Whitney is not enabling Airbus to meet its fourth-quarter targets,” said Air Lease’s Udvar-Hazy.

“A lot of engines are being put to use as standby engines to keep airlines flying.”

Pratt & Whitney owner RTX told airlines in September that hundreds of their Airbus jets would be grounded from flying at any time in the coming years to investigate a rare manufacturing defect.

Air Lease also said that two of its aircraft are on lease to a customer in Israel.

“We continue to monitor this area very closely with all of our airline lessees,” said John Plueger, CEO of Air Lease.

(Reporting by Meher Bedi and Abhijeet Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Shyamnath)

