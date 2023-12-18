Portland, Ore. (AP) – Watching the auction’s final minutes count down Monday, Erin Holcomb couldn’t believe it: The sale price was skyrocketing for rare, gold Nike Air Jordan 3s that were donated anonymously. . The Oregon shelter where she works in Portland.

“It just kept going up over the last five minutes and every time we saw the numbers go up, people were in tears and people were clapping,” Holcomb, director of staff ministries at the Portland Rescue Mission, told The Associated Press.

The sneakers, one of a few custom pairs made for filmmaker Spike Lee, ultimately sold for $50,800 – more than double the estimated selling price. All proceeds will benefit the Portland Rescue Mission, which has served people struggling with homelessness, hunger and addiction since 1949.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Holcomb said. “The generosity of this moment has been a huge celebration for our entire organization.”

Holcomb said about two dozen people, mostly staff, gathered Monday morning in a conference room at the shelter to watch the auction live on a big-screen TV. One of them was James Free, a former homeless man who found the shoes while sorting through donations and brought them to the attention of the staff. Free has been living at the Mission for the past few months as part of his long-term shelter program, Holcomb said.

“I’m so glad to be a part of this,” Free said in a news release shared by the shelter after the auction closed. “I love this place, and I’m so happy to see this story being shared.”

The sneakers were on auction at Sotheby’s. They were auctioned off with a replacement box and other Nike merchandise donated by Tinker Hatfield, who custom designed the sneakers for Lee in 2019.

Lee wore his pair to the Academy Awards that year when he accepted an Oscar for his “BlacKkKlansman” screenplay. The Portland Rescue Mission said the donated sneakers were not Lee’s personal pair, but were among a few sneakers made to give to his inner circle.

Hatfield visited the shelter and authenticated the shoes. Nike is based in nearby Beaverton, Oregon.

Holcomb said money raised from the auction will help fund services at the downtown Portland shelter, which provides meals and access to bathrooms and showers, as well as health care, housing and employment resources. It serves about 6,000 people and 300,000 meals each year, Holcomb said.

“That building is open 24/7, 365 days a year,” she said. “This is a really beautiful, useful gift and it’s part of a much larger story of generosity in our community.”

The identity of the person who donated the shoes still remains a mystery.

