Air fryer brand recalls over 300,000 units due to potential 'burn hazard'

According to the CPSC, the company received three reports of burns.

December 15, 2023, 3:52 pm ET

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), hundreds of thousands of air fryers are being recalled due to a potential burn risk.

Empower Brands recalled approximately 319,000 of its Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers this week due to a potential burn hazard in the two models, according to the CPSC and PowerXL’s website.

The CPSC said the recall was initiated on Dec. 14 due to a defective component in two models of the air fryer’s basket appliance, noting that the company received 41 reports of product breakage, including three reports of burns.

“The plastic U-channel connector used to alternately connect the two food baskets inside the air fryer may break during use, posing a burn hazard,” the CPSC recall notice reads.

The recall affects the PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer models.

“The egg-shaped air fryer consists of two baskets that can be used separately or alternatively combined into a larger single basket,” the CPSC notice reads. The products were sold in black and cinnamon colors.

PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air FryerCPSC

The notice advises consumers to immediately stop using the products and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

According to the recall notice, the air fryer was sold nationwide and online at major retailers including Target, Walmart and Kohl’s from August 2021 to October 2023 for between $60 and $190.

For more information, consumers can call Empower Brands toll-free at 866-704-9370, Monday through Friday, from 8am to 4:30pm CT, or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/duaf Can go, or click. “Important Safety Recall Information.”

ABC News has contacted Target, Walmart, Kohl’s and Empower Brands for comment and has not received a response by the time of publication.

