Air Force chief says he was afraid of his powerlifting wife

When millionaire businesswoman and mother Andreene McDonald, 29, disappeared from her San Antonio, Texas home in the winter of 2019, hundreds of people came out looking for her.

On March 1, 2019, the day his wife was reported missing, Andreene’s husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald, told investigators that he had last seen her the night before. He admitted that there had been an argument about his successful assisted living business and that he had left the house to rest for a few hours at a nearby gas station. When he came home, he said he believed his wife was sleeping in their daughter’s bedroom.

“48 Hours” correspondent Peter Van Sant examines what happened that night in “Andrew McDonald: A Millionaire Vanishes,” now streaming on Paramount+.

For months, hundreds of people searched everywhere for Andreene MacDonald but to no avail. Until one day in July 2019 – 133 days after her disappearance – when Andreen’s remains were found in a field just six miles from her home.

Andreen and Andre MacDonald / Credit: Jacqueline Horn

Andre MacDonald was arrested for the murder of his wife and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He remained silent, never telling what happened the night his wife died.

That all changed on January 30, 2023 – almost four years after Andrene McDonald’s death – on the sixth day of her murder trial.

For four and a half hours, Andre MacDonald detailed how the evening of February 28, 2019, began as an argument and ended with his wife’s death. According to Andre MacDonald, he and Andreen had an appointment at a tax preparer’s office. While there, Andre McDonald says he saw documents that revealed that Andrene – his wife and business partner – had started a new company a year earlier without his knowledge.

“Basically, what it meant to me was that she was robbing me,” Andre McDonald testified.

He said that there was a heated argument.

On the stand, Andre McDonald repeated the story he had told investigators: that he had left his home to rest at a gas station. But instead of returning to a quiet home, Andre MacDonald testified that his wife was waiting for him, and their argument continued and escalated. He says that he had raised the possibility of divorce and dividing their business in half. According to him, this made Andreen angry.

“She became extremely angry at the idea of ​​splitting the business… and came into the room to confront me,” he testified.

Andre MacDonald detailed how the verbal clash turned physical and later, he claims, Andreen attacked him.

His testimony may disturb some people.

“She’s, like, throwing some punches. So, I’m trying to, like, duck down and, like, keep my head, my face away from, you know, throwing punches. … I remember, Like, grabbing her, like, tripping her. … And then she, like, falls and that’s when I kicked her twice. … The second kick, I think I heard, like, some kind of Wheezing, you know, coming out about him. And then, like, in the background, I could hear some footsteps.”

Andreene MacDonald / Credit: Instagram

The steps belonged to his younger daughter Alayna. Andre McDonald testified that he left his wife – hurt, but alive – on the floor while he laid Alayna back on the bed. He says when he returned 30 minutes later, Andreen was dead.

At the end of his testimony, Andre MacDonald told his defense attorney that he had acted in self-defense. The defense showed videos of Andreen lifting weights and playfully carrying her husband on her back. According to Andre MacDonald, his wife could lift 300 pounds – almost twice his weight.

“When he attacked you, were you scared?” Andre McDonald’s defense attorney asked.

“Yes, you know, I was afraid of being harmed during that whole situation,” Andre McDonald testified.

But who will the jury believe?

