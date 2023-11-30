fortune business insights

The global air compressor market size was valued at US$16.51 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$25.60 billion by 2030. The global market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the estimated period 2023-2030.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Market share will increase due to increased use of Industry 4.0 technologies

The growth of the air compressor market is being driven by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. Cloud, Industrial Internet of Things and Big Data technologies are being deployed to solve complex issues and enhance operations.

However, the expansion of the industry may be hampered due to high energy losses and high maintenance costs.

market opportunities:

Global opportunities in the air compressor market stem from increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, expanding industrialization, and technological advancements. Adoption of oil-free compressors, emphasis on sustainable practices, and growing applications in healthcare and manufacturing sectors provide opportunities for market players. Strategic partnerships, product innovation and catering to emerging markets can drive growth and market leadership.

Market Challenges:

Challenges in the air compressor market include fluctuating raw material prices impacting manufacturing costs, energy efficiency concerns, and market saturation in developed regions. Economic uncertainties, stringent environmental regulations and the need for constant innovation create obstacles. Overcoming these challenges requires a focus on strategic cost management, sustainable practices and technological advancements to remain competitive in the dynamic and evolving air compressor market.

Scope and divisions of the report

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 5.8% 2030 price projection US$25.60 billion base year 2022 Air Compressor Machine Market Share in 2022 16.51 billion US dollars historical data for 2019 to 2021 number of pages 178 segments covered According to mode of operation, product type, lubrication, application and area Air Compressor Machines Market Growth Drivers Rapid use of commercial air compressor in energy and power generation to lead market growth The increasing use of smart efficient rotary compressor to reduce maintenance costs to promote the development of the industry

Report Coverage:

The report highlights the key trends set to drive the industry landscape across various sectors. It also provides details of important steps taken by key market participants to strengthen their industry positions. These information have been presented after extensive data compilation and research.

Major Industry Developments:

December 2022 – Atlas Copco agreed to acquire CVS Engineering GmbH. The deal focused on mobile use on tanker trucks.

List of key players mentioned in the report:

ELGI Equipments Limited (India)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Sulzer Limited (Switzerland)

Hitachi Ltd (Japan)

Ingersoll Rand (USA)

Campbell Hosfeld (USA)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Doosan Infracore Portable Power (South Korea)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Ibara Corporation (Japan)

Section:

Rotary compressors to register substantial growth driven by lower maintenance costs

On the basis of mode of operation, the market has been divided into rotary, centrifugal and reciprocating. Of these, rotary compressors are expected to register appreciable expansion over the forecast period. This growth is due to their reliability and advanced operational capabilities.

Stationary compressors to register appreciable expansion due to rising product demand

On the basis of product type, the market has been divided into portable and stationary. The stationary segment is set to register attractive growth during the forecast period. This boom can be attributed to the increasing product demand for the development of domestic facilities.

Oil filled segment to gain momentum due to increasing use in heavy-duty applications

On the basis of lubrication, the market has been divided into oil-free and oil-filled. The oil filled segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during the projected period. This surge is due to increasing product adoption to avoid high maintenance issues.

Energy and power sector will register appreciable growth in the forecast period

Based on application, the market is segmented into manufacturing, electronics & semiconductor, oil & gas, healthcare, food & beverages, energy & power, and others (aerospace). The energy and power segment is set to register significant growth during the projected period. This surge can be attributed to increased product usage in areas such as air blowers and gas turbines.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific will emerge prominently due to increasing demand from major countries

Asia Pacific air compressor market share is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period. This surge can be attributed to the increasing demand for smart compressors from various countries like India, Japan, and China.

The North America market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by increasing demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient air compressors.

competitive landscape:

Key players enter into partnership agreements to increase product penetration

Leading air compressor companies are focusing on adopting various strategies to strengthen their market position. These include product development, acquisitions, mergers and others. Some other steps include increased participation in trade conferences and increased research activities.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

executive Summary

market dynamics macro and micro economic indicators Drivers, constraints, opportunities and trends Impact of Covid-19

competition scenario Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Integrated SWOT analysis of key players Major Players of Global Air Compressor Market Market Share/Ranking, 2022

Global Air Compressor Market Size Estimates and Forecast, by Segments, 2023-2030

North America Air Compressor Market Size Estimates and Forecast, By Segments, 2023-2030

South America Air Compressor Market Size Estimates and Forecast, By Segments, 2023-2030

will continue…

