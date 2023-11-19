Air Canada retaliates against Brink's theft of more than $23.7 million at Pearson



Peel Police Inspector Stephan Duivesteen speaks to the media regarding the theft that occurred at Toronto Pearson International Airport on April 20. Brinks is suing Air Canada over a $23.7-million robbery at Pearson Airport last spring. Arlene McAdory/The Canadian Press

Air Canada is waging a legal battle with Brink’s over the theft of $23.7 million in gold and cash, denying that it bears any responsibility for the theft from its warehouse at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The airline flew the valuable cargo – $21 million in 24 gold bars and $2.7 million in cash – from Zurich to Toronto on April 17. Less than an hour after the cargo was taken to the Air Canada warehouse next to the airport, someone blew it up. According to police and Brink, with.

The matter is unresolved.

Brinks, which paid Air Canada to ship merchandise on behalf of customers, sued Air Canada in October for the value of the stolen property and damages. Brink’s alleges that the Air Canada secure warehouse was worth nothing, and that the thief used fake paperwork to claim the cash and gold. “There were no security protocols or features in place to monitor, restrict or otherwise regulate undisclosed individual access to the facilities,” Brink’s alleges in its civil suit filed in the Federal Court of Canada.

Air Canada said in its statement of defense filed on November 8 that it had fulfilled its contract to carry the goods by air, and “denies each and every allegation” made by Brink.

Air Canada alleges that Brinks recorded the value of the shipment neither on the customs document nor on the waybill. Air Canada said Brink paid standard shipping for the service, and may not have obtained insurance. “Brinks Switzerland Ltd. did so voluntarily and fully aware of the consequences,” Air Canada said in court documents.

Air Canada said the airline’s liability is limited due to Brink’s alleged omissions in price declarations and supplemental shipping charges. Air Canada also said international rules governing airlines’ customer relations, known as the Montreal Convention, limit the carrier’s liability. “Air Canada submits that the damages sought by the plaintiffs are excessive, excessive and not caused by the plaintiffs,” Air Canada said.

The claims filed by Air Canada and Brinks have not been proven in court.

Brinks claims in its suit that the Montreal Convention does not limit the amount it can recover from Air Canada. Brink said he had paid a premium for the shipment, and that the bank notes and gold bars were clearly marked on the waybill, adding, “Special supervision has been requested. Valuable goods.”

Brinks has accused Air Canada of running its secure cargo operations “negligently and negligently”, failing to provide proper vaults, camera monitoring and security. Brinks said he sued Air Canada after demanding full reimbursement of the value of the gold and cash, but received no response.

The company previously told The Globe and Mail that it reimbursed its customers for their losses. The gold was sent on behalf of the Toronto Dominion Bank; According to court documents, the cash was taken to the Vancouver Bullion and Currency Exchange.

Peel Regional Police Constable Nick Chakraborty said Friday that investigators have no updates to announce on the case.

