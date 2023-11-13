Air bubble mistakes you should avoid when canning food

Homemade canned fruits and vegetables – Antonina Vlasova/Shutterstock

Food canning is a great way to extend the shelf life of your fruits and vegetables. Sometimes, canned food remains fresh for up to five years. This allows you to save money by cutting down on food waste as well as packaging waste, and it provides a backup plan for economic hardships or extreme weather events. In fact, some foods are more nutritious when canned. However, none of this matters if you don’t learn to do it correctly.

A common mistake is failing to reduce air bubbles. “When air bubbles are not removed, air trapped in the food will inevitably add to the headspace,” Jessica Piper of Ball Home Canning tells Country Living. “Too much headspace can cause seal failure.” Headspace in this example refers to the gap between the lid and the product.

Making sure your can is properly sealed not only protects the longevity of your food but also prevents potential contamination. For best practice, there is a specific way you should free your cartons from bubbles.

How to remove air bubbles correctly

Jessica Piper of Ball Home Canning explained to Country Living that you should remove air bubbles with wood or plastic tools rather than metal: “Using metal utensils to remove air bubbles can scratch the glass. “That can cause the jar to break over time.” The process is simple; After inserting your device, shake the product thoroughly until each bubble pops.

If you fail to remove the bubbles, it may result in leakage as air escapes and forces the liquid out of the jar. Bubbles can cause the jam or jelly to escape into the headspace and out of the preserving liquid, leaving a portion of your product with an unpleasant taste. Because headspace must be specifically determined, allowing overfill won’t cut it. “If jars are overfilled, the contents may overflow or boil over during processing,” Piper said. “When too much headspace is left, not all the air can escape from the jar during processing, preventing formation of a vacuum seal.” For the longest lasting and tastiest product, you should always remove bubbles and read about other mistakes to avoid when canning food.

