(Bloomberg) — Kazakhstan’s flag carrier, Air Astana, is hiring advisers for a long-delayed initial public offering in London and at home, aiming for the first quarter of next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

UK defense firm BAE Systems Plc and Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund – the airline’s shareholders – plan to reduce their combined ownership by about 50%, and Air Astana will also sell new shares, according to the people briefed on the matter. I asked not to be identified because it is not public. BAE owns 49% of Air Astana, and Samruk-Kazyna controls the remaining 51%. He said the company has started planning a share sale to potential investors.

To ensure the airline maintains its preferential status as the national carrier, the sale will be structured to place control in the hands of Kazakh citizens or entities, the people said, without providing further details. Air Astana could potentially fetch a valuation of around $1 billion, based on preliminary estimates, the people said, though that number is subject to revision. Timing of sale will depend on market conditions.

The deal, if it goes ahead, would be the first sale of a state-owned Kazakh company in London since the 2018 IPO of Kazatomprom, the world’s biggest uranium miner. The government had long planned to offer some of its stake in the companies, but postponed most of the sales amid market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In September, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the government to sell shares in Air Astana over the next year.

Air Astana is appointing Citigroup Inc., Jefferies Financial Group and Wood & Co. as international advisers, and Halyk Finance, BCC Invest, Jusan Invest and Skybridge Invest for the local market, the people said. Citigroup, Jefferies, Halic Finance and Jusan Invest declined to comment. Wood, BCC Invest and SkyBridge Invest did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did Air Astana or Samruk-Kazyna.

“Air Astana is a thriving, well-managed business and we continue to review options to ensure its long-term success,” a BAE spokesperson said in an email, without elaborating.

BAE Systems invested $8.5 million in the airline in 2001, and its stake in the airline was valued at £63 million ($80 million) at the end of 2022. This number “does not relate to the potential valuation of the IPO,” the spokesperson said.

Air Astana’s net income more than doubled last year to 37.6 billion tenge ($82 million). It returned to profitability in 2021 after a $38.7 billion loss in 2020, when the pandemic slashed travel demand. The company also operates the low-cost FlyAriston, which accounted for about 14% of total operating profit last year.

The government returned to its share-selling program with the IPO of national oil producer Kazmunegas in December and an additional share sale of grid operator Kegok this month. Both were in the domestic market.

–With assistance from Sweta Gopinath and Veronica Gulyas.

