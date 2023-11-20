Aiming for healthy weight gain? Read this -The Standard Health

These are some things you need to remember as you start your weight gain journey [Courtesy, Freepik]

Healthy weight gain requires a balanced diet loaded with protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates.

Here are some of the best foods to help you gain weight:

Eggs – an affordable, easy-to-prepare source of protein and healthy fats, making them a go-to choice for weight gain.

Red meat – Red meat abounds with protein and iron. Both nutrients are essential for muscle growth and repair.

Fatty fish – such as salmon, sardines, tuna, and mackerel, provide protein and omega-3 fatty acids essential for overall health and healthy weight gain.

Potatoes and starchy vegetables – Potatoes, sweet potatoes, and other starchy vegetables are a good source of complex carbohydrates, which provide steady energy and help you feel full.

.

Whole grain foods- including oats, maize, rye, beans, and peas, are a good source of complex carbohydrates and fibre, which can help you stay healthy, essentially promoting a healthy weight.

Nuts and seeds – such as macadamia, cashews, peanuts and seeds including pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds, provide a bounty of healthy fats, protein, and fibre, making them an effective snack for weight gain.

Dried fruits – a good source of calories, fibre, and vitamins, making them a healthy and convenient snack.

Avocados – rich in healthy fats, fibre, and vitamins, making them a nutritious and filling food.

Full-fat dairy products – including yoghurt, milk, and cheese, are a great source of protein, calcium, and other nutrients.

Smoothies – a great way to pack in extra calories and nutrients. Try making smoothies with protein powder, fruits, yoghurt, and nuts.

Speak to a registered dietitian or other healthcare professional for a personalised plan to reach your weight gain goals.