Aim to make up to £1,000 per month with Income Shares using this simple trick!

Image Source: Getty Images

Income shares are a powerful tool that, when used correctly, can put extra cash in investors’ pockets every month. In the long run, initially small payments can turn into larger payments. After all, it’s possible to see an inflow of £1,000 or more. Here’s how.

Taking advantage of the power of compounding

Most British families have only a few hundred pounds to spare at the end of each month. These relatively modest sums may not seem like enough to create a lucrative passive income stream with dividend-paying stocks. But this is a lie.

Continually putting capital into a portfolio over time can actually be one of the best ways to build wealth in the stock market. This is especially true during periods of instability, such as we are currently experiencing. Why? Because this translates into a pound-cost-averaging strategy.

Suppose a top-tier stock fell due to market turmoil rather than a fundamental problem with the underlying business? In that case, a buying opportunity has just emerged, which will help investors reduce the average cost per share as well as increase long-term returns if the investment thesis proves correct.

This regular and consistent reinvestment approach can be extended to income shares as well. Instead of taking the dividends paid out in the early days of a new portfolio, most brokers will let investors reinvest them automatically. The end result is more shares in dividend-paying companies. And that means the next time shareholder payments are issued, even more money will be made.

This phenomenon is called compounding. And this is a snowball effect that, given enough time, can start generating huge wealth.

Turning £300 into £1,000 of passive income every month

By doing research and choosing individual stocks, a portfolio’s yield can realistically reach 6% in the current market environment without taking on excessive risk. This is because both have so many shares FTSE 100 And FTSE 250 It is still trading at a significant discount due to the recent correction in the market.

If an investor is aiming for £1,000 per month or £12,000 per year at this yield, they will need a portfolio of around £200,000. Needless to say, this is not pocket change.

However, even if this custom-tailored portfolio only manages to match the market’s 8% average annual return, achieving this milestone is more laudable than most people think. Investing £300 consistently every month for twenty-one years at this rate would achieve this goal starting from the beginning. And waiting for the next eight years could double it.

risk vs reward

Obviously, waiting nearly two decades is less than ideal. And if another unexpected downturn or correction disrupts the action, investors may have to wait even longer.

Despite this, there are several ways investors can accelerate the timeline. Those who are able to save an extra £100 each month to invest could potentially cut the waiting time by three years. By taking on more risk, investors can achieve higher returns.

Even if it’s only 2% extra, it’s enough to hit my passive income goal of £1,000 per month over the next two and a half years.

The post Aim to make up to £1,000 per month with Income Shares using this simple trick! appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com