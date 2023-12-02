DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) today launched its 2023 Asian Infrastructure Finance Report, titled Nature as Infrastructure, with a panel discussion at its COP28 pavilion.

The concept of nature as infrastructure comes at a critical moment, amid accelerating climate change, the rising cost of carbon capture, and the continued degradation of biodiversity globally. Viewing nature as infrastructure offers a transformative approach to recognizing the value of nature and increasing investment in protecting nature and biodiversity.

“Now is the time to compromise with nature; we cannot demand more,” said Jin Liqun, AIIB President and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “This process of reconciliation must begin by understanding and recognizing the value that nature can provide us. Our ambition must be to transform the idea of ​​nature as infrastructure from an abstract concept to an impactful asset class that can drive investment and “Commands increased levels of regulatory attention.”

Viewing nature as infrastructure involves reducing the impact of human development on nature. This includes nature-based solutions, direct investment in natural assets to maintain services such as critical infrastructure, and directing more finance towards nature. Potential solutions towards a nature-positive future were discussed during the panel and are further explored in AIIB’s 2023 Asian Infrastructure Finance Report: “Nature as Infrastructure”.

Following AIIB President Jin’s opening remarks, the panel was moderated by Kate Warren, Executive Vice President and Executive Editor of Devex, and featured industry-leading commentators from around the world, including Eric Bergloff, Chief Economist, AIIB; Jang Ping Thia, Chief Economist, AIIB; Simon Zedek, Executive Director, NatureFinance; Maria Netto Schneider, Executive Director of the Institute for Climate and Society; Valerie Hickey, Global Director of Environment, Natural Resources and Blue Economy, World Bank and Rebekah Brown, Vice-Chancellor, Research, Monash University.

“MDBs should work to narrow the financing gap to adopt more nature-friendly development paths and halt biodiversity loss,” said Eric Berglof, AIIB Chief Economist. “We must go beyond ‘do no harm’ and even beyond ‘nature-positive’ investments and look at how we can harness nature’s full potential. That means our balance sheet “Unlocking new financing, deploying new debt instruments and using our power to better mobilize private finance.”

Integrating nature into investments is already a key priority for the AIIB and the report supports the Bank’s existing strategy. During the AIIB’s 8th Annual Meeting in September 2023, the AIIB unveiled its inaugural Climate Action Plan (CAP), which set out the Bank’s ongoing commitment to tackling climate change through four key principles. As part of the CAP, the AIIB signaled its intention to focus on solutions that simultaneously mitigate climate change, build resilience, enhance adaptation and provide co-benefits for biodiversity and nature conservation. We do. Viewing nature as infrastructure and integrating nature-based solutions into infrastructure design will increase climate resilience.

Based on extensive data and case studies from around the world, the report points to opportunities to maximize nature as our most vital infrastructure. Based on the basic understanding that there is a need to understand the value of nature – as well as how the economies of countries and regions depend on nature – the report discusses how nature can provide services such as infrastructure, which This should in turn influence how gray infrastructure and investments in nature restoration are made.

This example shares how better design can reduce the impact of gray infrastructure and help people build green infrastructure. In particular, the report looks at how China, Indonesia and Bangladesh adopted nature-based solutions to restore or renew nature. For example, tree planting in northern China was found to have beneficial effects on dust conditions in countries to the south without compromising agricultural productivity, mangrove planting in Indonesia reduced damage from tidal flooding and wetlands in Bangladesh significantly Provides first aid. Industry and livelihood.

All these examples show the importance of testing solutions that best suit the local environment. Successfully and sustainably exploiting nature as infrastructure requires a combination of scientific research, effective implementation, consultation and engagement with local communities, and policy incentives including short-term financial assistance and commercial investment. The report also applies these tools to value natural capital in the Bank’s own projects.

The report also explains how various financial instruments can be used to channel more financial flows into nature and the creation of infrastructure as an asset class. The report notes that there is a particular need to support low-income economies, many of which are disproportionately affected by climate-related disasters, and that multilateral development banks such as the AIIB should support efforts to mainstream nature into all development ideas. How can we motivate?

Putting nature, people, lives and livelihoods at the center of climate action is a key thematic priority of COP28. The AIIB and the COP28 Presidency are collaborating to mobilize much-needed climate investment capital and accelerate clean energy investments to address critical resource gaps in Asia and beyond.

The report can be read in full on the AIIB website here.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank whose mission is to finance infrastructure for tomorrow – infrastructure with sustainability at its core. We began operations in Beijing in January 2016 and have since grown to 109 approved members worldwide. We are capitalized at US$100 billion and triple-A rated by major international credit rating agencies. Collaborating with partners, the AIIB meets client needs by unlocking new capital and investing in infrastructure that is green, technology-enabled and promotes regional connectivity.

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aiib-launches-report-on-transformative-concept-of-defining-nature-as-infrastructure-302003827.html

Source Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

Source: www.bing.com