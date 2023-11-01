AIG beats third-quarter profit estimates on general insurance, life and retirement benefits

(Reuters) – American International Group beat third-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday, driven mainly by growth in its general insurance and life and retirement units.

A popular investment and retirement savings option, fixed index annuities have seen strong demand in recent months as clients have returned to market-linked products following an improvement in investor sentiment this year.

Growth in demand for fixed index annuities helped AIG’s life and retirement unit, which saw adjusted pre-tax earnings rise 24%.

AIG, one of the world’s largest commercial insurers, also said net premiums written in its general insurance arm rose 1% to $6.46 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The New York-based company’s general insurance underwriting income rose $443 million to $611 million.

Disaster-related charges for AIG also declined 29% from a year earlier, when the industry faced a huge bill from Hurricane Ian, to $462 million for the third quarter, primarily from the Lahaina wildfire and hurricane. Because of Idalia.

Reinsurance broker Gallagher Re estimated global insured losses from natural disasters in the first nine months of 2023 to be $93 billion, with the United States accounting for 74% of losses.

AIG fared better than peer insurer Travelers Companies, which reported a 14% decline in quarterly profit last month as strong winds and hailstorms hit parts of the United States causing huge losses at the insurer.

AIG’s general insurance casualty year combined ratio was 86.3%, compared to 88.4% a year earlier. The metric does not include disaster losses and a ratio below 100 indicates that the insurer earns more from premiums than it pays out in claims.

Total consolidated net investment income for the insurer rose 33%, helped by higher income from fixed maturity securities and loan portfolios due to higher reinvestment rates.

Adjusted after-tax earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.61 a share from 84 cents a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $1.50, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Elluri)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com