Adi Finance brings complete decentralized finance solutions and integrates them with gaming, entertainment, and NFTs.

SANDOWN, England, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AID Finance, a leader in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, recently launched operations on the Ethereum network. The move aims to transform the DeFi landscape by blending unique features and substantial benefits.

AIDI is committed to providing an enhanced user experience with its comprehensive suite of utilities and 0% tax, addressing the need for convenience and security in cryptocurrency transactions. Its portfolio includes a decentralized exchange (DEX) exchanger, a lottery engine, and crypto cards, among other offerings that cater to the diverse interests of crypto enthusiasts.

AIDI Finance: Revolutionizing the DeFi space

Launched on the Ethereum network on December 4, AIDI Finance has achieved significant growth since its inception. Starting with an initial market capitalization of $450,000, the project has reached a capitalization of $1,000,000, indicating significant growth potential. AIDI differentiates itself with its fully decentralized contract and the team’s commitment to burning liquidity to ensure on-chain stability. The project has been designed with various home-grown utilities, aiming to meet various user needs.

The vision of the AIDI team is to establish the AIDI token as a stablecoin, providing the dual benefits of being a solid investment option and providing access to its unique utilities, especially in the current bullish cryptocurrency supercycle. In a strategic move to expand its presence in the market, AIDI will be listed on Europe’s largest exchange P2B CEX on December 15.

AIDI’s dedication to transparency and openness is evident through its audits by SolidProof and successful project team KYC verification. Regular updates are provided to the community and token holders, reinforcing the project’s commitment to these principles. With its current market valuation, AIDI presents an attractive opportunity for early investors, which could potentially yield significant returns. AID Finance is undoubtedly setting a new benchmark in the DeFi space.

Distinctive features and benefits of AIDI

AIDI’s ecosystem is rich in a variety of unique features. AidiCraft’s NFT marketplace Promotes artistic freedom through low commission rates and free casting. It supports multiple networks and guarantees royalties for NFT owners. The project will include AidiPlayFi integration, which will allow NFT trading and transactions within Web3 Games.

addyswap The decentralized exchange enables seamless transactions on the Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB networks, and is open to listings from a variety of projects.

adderaffles The lottery service ensures transparent operation by leveraging Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for fair winner selection.

Adiabates An online casino platform offering a range of gaming and sports betting options with an emphasis on user anonymity.

AidiConnect, an upcoming product, will offer valuable analytics, tracking token movements and commissions within the ecosystem. Essentially, it acts as a notification tracker for the AIDI ecosystem, personalized to individual users. This tool enables anyone to view rewards earned from ARF (Automated Reward Farming).

adicard , a crypto Visa card, simplifies global transactions, offering competitive commissions on crypto-to-fiat conversions. For VIP customers, a premium Metal Crypto card is available.

The project’s merchandise store, AidiGarage, offers a diverse range of products including T-shirts, hoodies, mugs and phone cases. These items are not only of excellent quality but also provide users with an opportunity to demonstrate their support for the AIDI ecosystem.

Finally, AidiStake is developing a versatile coin-staking feature, demonstrating the team’s commitment to transparency and investor protection through decentralized contracts and liquidity token burning.

About AIDI Finance

AIDI Finance, officially an entity registered in uk , is a promising project for substantial development. SolidProof, a reputed and influential audit firm, has conducted a comprehensive audit of AIDI’s contract. Its decentralized structure and burnable liquidity highlight its dependability. All team wallets are connected via MultiSig, ensuring superior security. AIDI provides functional utilities, making it much more than just a token. Its market capitalization of $1 million suggests significant investment growth potential.

The project aims to make AIDI a ubiquitous name in the cryptocurrency world, aiming to break into the top 50 projects on CoinMarketCap and build an ecosystem focused on crypto enthusiasts. AIDI strives to provide value and growth potential to its holders, rivaling its predecessors like Shiba and Floki. Additionally, AIDI is focused on providing practical utility through its ecosystem, while the 0% transaction tax specified in the contract stands out as a key feature of the project.

For more information about AIDI, interested persons can visit Website And follow the team’s updates on social media platforms like Twitter , Wire And Instagram

Contact: Christian Warren support(at)aidivers.com

Source: www.bing.com