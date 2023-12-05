AI will transform e-commerce—but how will we actually get there?

Raj De Dutta is the CEO bloomrich, leading in commerce experience. His book, “The Digital Seeker” is available now.

For retailers looking to boost e-commerce growth, the promise of generative AI (GenAI) is undeniable. According to the State of AI x Commerce report, a study conducted by Bloomreach et al in partnership with Future Commerce, 64% of commerce leaders agree that AI can boost customer experience and provide a distinct competitive edge. Is. This sentiment is overwhelmingly positive toward new technology, especially considering that the industry did not truly embrace digital methods until the 1990s.

A handful of companies have already put that positive sentiment into action. Over the past year, we’ve seen some retailers adopt GenAI at a rapid pace, from large examples like Walmart’s voice ordering to more internal examples, like our client UrbanStems using AI to generate images of potential products Is. But these cases are few in number. What does the adoption of GenAI mean for many people?

Unfulfilled promises of retail tech

If there’s one thing retailers are familiar with, it’s unfulfilled technology promises. From personalization to the metaverse, the industry is often shown to have great potential in technology, but is left underwhelmed by its actual performance. Although GenAI is not a metaverse, it’s hard to shake that disbelief.

A Future Commerce study found that today, most retailers fail to maximize the potential of AI. They understand that GenAI is critical to their success and recognize its role in future strategies (nearly two-thirds expect their GenAI budget to increase between July 2023 and January 2024), but for real results How and where to implement it remains a big question mark. , This topic resonated heavily at our 2023 Edge Summit, where leaders from retail and tech met to discuss the impact of AI on commerce. Retailers didn’t just want promises of power – they wanted legitimate starting points.

Finding an entry point

When GenAI constantly comes up with words like “transformational,” it can feel like its adoption requires big, bold action. But some of its most immediate impact lies in the low-hanging fruit.

Although many e-commerce teams already use GenAI for content creation, there are countless other points of entry for teams just starting their AI journey. Here are just a few of them to get you started.

• Although organic search is critical to retailers’ site performance, the use of GenAI to strengthen SEO strategies is often overlooked. SEO is a small use case, but in cases like this, adopting GenAI can make a fast, noticeable difference in results and team productivity.

• Data analysis provides another great starting point. In today’s retail landscape, most teams are tasked with using data to deliver more customer-centric experiences. But doing this requires parsing data to identify customers, their buying habits, motivations, etc. Although it is still necessary to perform quality checks on automated analysis, using GenAI to do the heavy lifting of initial data analysis and interpretation can significantly increase efficiency and allow teams to work faster toward more customer-centric experiences. May get permission.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by what AI can do, but its future potential should not overshadow its immediate power. Start with what you have—small use cases like content creation or SEO. And if you’ve already covered these use cases, think bigger.

defining ownership

To me, the power of GenAI is not a promise – it is a fact. In my opinion, there is no question about its ability to deliver results. However, in the absence of ownership, it will fail.

Truly incorporating AI into your e-commerce strategy requires hiring a designated business owner with a vested interest in digital innovation. From there:

• They need to identify a specific challenge: What problem are you really trying to solve for your customers? Implementing AI just for the sake of being “advanced” gives you a much higher chance of failure. It is not enough to rely on its success.

• Once the challenge has been identified, the business owner must assemble a team for serious experimentation and action. Give them room to fail while holding them accountable for progress.

• Set clear KPIs and goals for that team. What quantitative results do they need to achieve for it to be considered successful?

No single AI application is most useful to everyone. There are businesses for which pricing optimization may be the right use case. And there are some for whom supplying and sourcing products may be the right use case. Others may want to focus on customer-facing digital experiences with conversational commerce, while some may want to experiment with in-store digital assistants to reduce labor costs. Defining ownership ensures that one carefully considers multiple applications and chooses those that align with your unique business and customers.

path of change

I think it’s clear to all of us that AI will transform e-commerce. We’re still figuring out how we actually get there. Navigating the path of change is rarely easy, and the pervasive power of AI means the path looks different for everyone. The starting point may be the same, but what happens next is for each retailer to decide for itself.

