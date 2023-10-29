AI voicework is being used in ‘The Finals’ and it’s bad

decisive Embark

I’ve really enjoyed The Final, an innovative FPS that’s currently in open testing, using the unique verticality and heavily destructible environments to its advantage. At least when the servers are working it’s fun.

But as I wrote about it, I kept hearing people exclaim “But have you heard of AI?” uh oh.

No, we are not talking about enemy AI, but about generative AI, the technology that is changing and/or ruining many industries right now, and video games are no exception. As it turns out, developer Embark Studios is using AI for essentially all of the voicework in The Final. And they’re making no big secret of it, as you can hear them talking About use in podcasts.

They say the technology is “so far ahead in terms of quality”, saving them months of voicework to be able to record lines for new additions to the game within hours (and of course, they’re using actual voices). Saves money without paying actors) ). They also say that if there is any kind of glitch or weirdness in it, it serves the world of the weird game show they have created.

But this is…bad. Once you know it’s AI you can’t really unlearn it. You can hear the announcers in the game and they don’t sound right. The lock is closed. Sometimes there is strange breathing. Compared to the quality of the actual gameplay it’s not good at all. And it’s a shame, because the idea of ​​a shoutcasting game show is a really cool one, but they couldn’t hire two actors To record the actual lines for this? This isn’t like some kind of 3,000-page Baldur’s Gate script. This is just corner-cutting, plain and simple, and the game will suffer for it.

However, how much damage will it cause?

The thing with AI is that we can make fun of its “good enough” nature, but the majority of the public probably won’t pay attention to it in any meaningful capacity. Nor “Will this game use AI?” I’m not playing” The crowd will be huge. not this Good Keep in mind, as this contributes to the normalization of this technology in such places, but it seems the game will pay a small price for it, if any.

Currently, video game voice actors are pushing the concept of people or companies using their voices in apps like Respeaker to perform lines they have never recorded. But on the contrary, using programs replace the The voice actors have been different since the beginning, and in many ways worse. And at the moment it’s hard to see any protection against it, short of players, en masse, refusing to buy or play games that use AI like this. I mean, Perhaps That may be so, but in a case like this, I doubt it’s enough to bring about change.

I hope The Final actually takes feedback and uses real actors to record real lines for an otherwise great game, but we’ll have to see.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,