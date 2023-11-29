Hazen co-founders Joshua Xu (left) and Wayne Liang want to make it easier for businesses to create videos. “When you watch a video, people see two things,” Xu says. “One is editing, the other is camera. Editing is not expensive because it is a standard process, but camera is very expensive. We are solving that specific problem.” hazen

Former Snap software engineer Joshua Xu believes AI-generated video is about to have a Snapchat or Instagram-like moment in the early days of the mobile photography revolution.

As early evidence of this, he points to his company Hazen. After launching its AI-powered video creation app last September, Hazen reached $1 million in annual recurring revenue in March, then $10 million in August. Today, that number is up to $18 million, Xu, co-founder and CEO, told forbes,

“Snapchat is a camera company where everyone creates content through a mobile camera,” Xu said. “We think AI can create content. “AI could become the new camera.”

On Wednesday, Hazen announced $5.6 million in new venture capital funding led by Sarah Guo’s Conviction Partners. The round values ​​the Los Angeles-based company at $75 million; As part of the deal, Guo will take a board seat at Hongshan (formerly Sequoia China) as Hezen takes measures to distance itself from its Chinese origins.

Hazen is also launching a new product that will make it easier for people to create custom AI avatars that appear in his videos. Previously, creating Heijn’s personalized photo-realistic avatars required professional photography and a process that could last several days, although it also offers over 100 ready-made avatars. Xu said the new product can generate AI avatars using smartphone footage, and in just five minutes — an upgrade he attributes to a breakthrough in the architecture of Hagen’s AI models.

Screenshot of Hazen’s AI video generation product. hazen

Xu and Wen Liang, chief product officer, went to college together as master’s students at Shanghai’s Tongji University and then at Carnegie Mellon University. They both later arrived on the West Coast, Xu at Snap, and Liang as a product designer for karaoke app startup Smule and TikTok parent ByteDance. Xu found herself stuck in China in 2020 after the government faced COVID-19 travel restrictions back home. When he left Snap at the end of that year to start Hezen, he raised capital from major companies in his native country, including Sequoia China and Genfund.

Since then, rising US-China tensions have changed the tech landscape, as Sequoia’s geographic segmentation shows. Xu said that his intention was always to move back to Los Angeles for the company. Since the product launch last year, Hazen has focused on Western markets (in China, the product is banned for reasons Xu says he doesn’t know, though he suspects it’s ChatGPT. But this is tantamount to Beijing’s censorship).

“The geopolitical situation has changed dramatically in the past year and a half,” said new investor Guo. ,[Xu] It was extremely decisive in saying that we will be very clear about our investor base, our user base, our data centers and not having government influence.

Hazen, which now employs 25 people, was quick to implement advances in “diffusion” generative AI models – the technology underpinning popular image generators like MidJourney or OpenAI’s Dall-E. Xu said the company has built its own AI models for video, while integrating larger language models from OpenAI and Anthropic for text purposes, and Eleven Labs’ offering for audio.

“We’re at 0.1% of people even understanding that this is possible, let alone adopting it.” Sarah Guo, Founder of Conviction Partners

Other AI-for-video startups are emerging, like Runway and Pika, which let users create and edit videos by typing text prompts. But those companies are targeting creatives and consumers. Hazen’s focus is on the business market and the endless need for marketing, training and how-to videos. And it’s doing well with it, but Xu hopes the new product can give Hazen additional traction with content creators on YouTube and TikTok.

Still, stabilizing the sales stream is a top priority for Hazen. Last year, Xu described the company to TechCrunch as the Jasper for video production. The AI ​​marketing copywriter startup he named has since become the canonical Silicon Valley example of a hot company whose revenue growth declines after the novelty wears off. While Hazen is gathering business clients, many of them are people working inside companies, not the companies themselves. Hazen brought on its first sales rep in November and plans to double its headcount over the next year, focusing on pursuing enterprise business contracts.

In doing so, Hazen will essentially compete with rivals such as London-based AI avatar software maker Synthesia, which has raised more than $150 million in VC funding. Xu hopes to differentiate Hazen by emphasizing features like avatar personalization. Guo isn’t worried. She thinks competition may not be an issue for some time due to the huge number of untapped customers for a variety of use cases – if, say, Synthesia took over the education market, Hazen would have the potential for marketing videos. There is a lot of open space.

“We’re at 0.1% of people even understanding that this is possible, let alone adopting it,” he said.

