AI Undressing: Deepfake Nude Services Are Skyrocketing in Popularity

The scourge of malicious deepfake creation has spread far beyond the realm of celebrities and public figures, and a new report on non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) finds that the trend is continuing to grow as image generators evolve and spread. Is increasing.

A report from social media analytics firm Graphika on Friday said “AI undressing” is on the rise, describing the practice of using generative AI tools to remove clothing from images uploaded by users.

The gaming and Twitch streaming community had to grapple with this issue earlier this year when prominent broadcaster Brandon ‘Atriok’ Ewing accidentally revealed that he was watching AI-generated deepfake porn of female streamers they called their friends , according to a report Kotaku,

Ewing returned to the stage in March, expressing regret and reporting on the weeks of work he had done to undo the damage he had done. But this incident opened the doors to the entire online community.

Graphika’s report suggests that this incident was just a drop.

“Using data provided by Meltwater, we measured the number of comments and posts containing referral links to 34 websites on Reddit and X and 52 Telegram channels that provide synthetic NCII services,” Graphika intelligence analyst Santiago Lakatos wrote. “These total for 2022 amount to 1,280 compared to more than 32,100 so far this year, representing a 2,408% increase in year-over-year volume.”

New York-based Graphika says the explosion in NCII shows that the tools have moved from niche discussion boards to a cottage industry.

“These models allow a large number of providers to easily and inexpensively create large-scale photorealistic NCII,” Graphika said. “Without such providers, their customers would need to host, maintain and run their own custom image dissemination models – a time-consuming and sometimes expensive process.”

Graphika warns that the rise in popularity of AI undressing tools could lead to the creation of not only fake pornography but also targeted harassment, sextortion and child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to the Graphika report, developers of AI-untargeting tools advertise on social media to direct potential users to their websites, private Telegram chats or Discord servers where the tools can be found.

Graphika wrote, “Some providers openly state in their activities that they provide ‘undressing’ services and post as evidence photos of people they claim have ‘undressed’ went.” “Others are less obvious and present themselves as AI art services or Web3 photo galleries by including key words associated with synthetic NCII in their profiles and posts.”

While undressing AI typically focuses on photos, AI has also been used to create video deepfakes using the likeness of celebrities, including YouTube personality Mr. Beast and iconic Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

Some actors like Scarlett Johansson and Indian actor Anil Kapoor are taking recourse to the legal system to deal with the ongoing threat of AI deepfakes. Yet, while mainstream entertainers may receive more media attention, adult entertainers say their voices are rarely heard.

“It’s really hard,” explains Tanya Tate, renowned adult performer and head of Star Factory PR. decrypt First. “If someone is in the mainstream, I’m sure it’s a lot easier.”

Even without the rise of AI and deepfake technology, Tate pointed out that social media is already filled with fake accounts using her likes and content. Not helping matters is the continued stigma that sex workers face, forcing them and their fans to live in trauma.

In October, UK-based internet watchdog firm Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) said in a separate report that more than 20,254 images of child exploitation were found on a single darkweb forum in just one month. The IWF warned that AI-generated child pornography could become “overwhelming” on the internet.

Thanks to advances in generic AI imaging, the IWF warns that deepfake pornography has advanced to the point where it has become increasingly complex to tell the difference between AI-generated images and authentic images, leaving law enforcement vulnerable to real abuse victims. Instead of chasing ghosts online.

“So there’s this ongoing thing that you can’t trust whether things are real or not,” said Dan Sexton, CTO of the Internet Watch Foundation. decryptTea. “The things that will tell us whether things are real or not are not 100%, and so, you can’t even trust them.”

As for Ewing, Kotaku reported that the streamer returned saying that he had been working with journalists, technologists, researchers, and women affected by the incident since his crime in January. Ewing also said she had sent money to Ryan Morrison’s Los Angeles-based law firm, Morrison Cooper, to provide legal services to any women on Twitch who needed her help in issuing takedown notices to sites that published their photos. was required.

Ewing said he received research about the depth of the deepfake issue from mysterious deepfake researcher Genevieve Oh.

Ewing said, “I tried to find the ‘bright spot’ in the fight against this type of content.”

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co