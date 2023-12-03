AI startup founders say what recent graduates should know about getting a job in this field

Over the past several months, AI has transformed the corporate world.

The pace of new developments can be challenging for anyone hoping to enter this field.

The AI ​​startup CEO gave Business Insider his top tips for recent graduates.

Generative AI Moving forward rapidly.

Seems like every few months another one happens Buzzy chatbot on the horizon A major company announcing a pivot toward AI, and a new crop of startups Capitalizing on the hype.

The pace at which the industry is moving can be challenging for anyone attempting Get a job in AI , And new graduates – or those who don’t have much experience to draw on – may need a little more guidance on how to present themselves as competitive candidates in a constantly evolving field.

Here are the top tips that founders and CEOs of fast-growing AI startups have for recent graduates who want to jump into the field.

Show your skills with open-source

“Get your hands dirty and build things to learn,” Ian Cairns, CEO and co-founder of Freeplay.ai, a startup that helps people build and test tools with large language models, told Business Insider in an email. Told by.

Cairns said those looking for roles as developers should create an open-source project that is free for anyone to use, modify, and share with the public, like LlamaIndex, for a quick project set up. For.

meta mostly open-source llama 2 It is also quite popular among developers. Working on these projects can help those trying to enter the field get a feel for how all the pieces come together when you want to create new products or solutions with generative AI, Cairns said.

Others say it can also help you get noticed when hiring companies.

“Some of the most exciting projects in AI and robotics are being built in public, open-source packages on GitHub and discussions on Discord,” said Benji Barash, CEO and co-founder of Roboto, an AI-powered data engine for the robotics field. Told Business Insider. “If you’ve contributed to these projects you’ll stand out, and it’s a great way to meet the people hiring at top companies.”

Understand real business problems

,“Recent college graduates applying for roles in AI should build product skills and focus on projects that provide real value to end users – and are not just technology for its own sake,” says Context.AI’s An analytics platform for businesses building large language model applications, said CEO and founder Henry Scott-Green.

Emphasis is placed on real-world value AI has lowered the barrier of writing code Candidates will therefore benefit from honing their coding skills as well as their understanding of practical business problems.

David Hsu, founder and CEO of Retool, a platform for building business apps, told Business Insider by email that AI has helped eliminate the need for “difficult boilerplate code,” a series of repetitive codes throughout a program or software. There are sections that can slow down software development.

“It’s a good reminder that the core of writing great applications is to deeply understand the business problem you’re solving and then iterate rapidly with a team of developers and business stakeholders to become ‘great’ in the fastest time possible.” Have to do,” he said. wrote.

Know the broader ethics of AI

“To thrive in the AI ​​industry, new graduates must take a multidisciplinary approach, combining technical skills with a strong understanding of ethics and social impacts.” Navreena Singh Credo’s founder and CEO told Business Insider. Credo is a platform that helps companies comply with the growing regulations around AI use.

For anyone who missed the news that shook the tech world last month, there was a significant reason Sam Altman was briefly ousted from OpenAI. Fear that AI is developing too fast And can pose a threat to society.

Therefore, Singh said, it is important to have a deep awareness of the ethics of AI when evaluating and implementing AI solutions to ensure that they are responsibly benefiting humanity. “These combined skills will not only make you more marketable but will also enable you to make meaningful contributions to the ever-changing landscape of AI,” he wrote.

